SecondsOut Team Picks: Frampton Vs Santa Cruz ll

Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz rematch at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday night and SecondsOut’s writer once again put their reputations on the line to predict the outcome of one of the most evenly balanced contests of 2017.

Rematches very rarely follow the same pattern as the original fight and I don’t see this as any different other than Santa Cruz making a faster and more determined start. If he can and maintain the pace throughout and make Frampton go with him then I feel Frampton will fade down the stretch and allow Santa Cruz to shade a close but unanimous decision.

Santa Cruz w pts 12

Clive Bernath

London

England

Carl Frampton has been using strong footwork and a nice jab to set up hit powershots and keep his opponents output lower than typical. For six rounds at least. In both the Scott Quigg and Leo Santa Cruz I bouts, Frampton jumped out to a nice lead over six rounds. However, these are world title fights and Frampton, although 2016’s clear Fighter of the Year, let two very dangerous world class foes back into their contests to win nip-tuck decisions. Frampton has to improve his stamina to fight hard for all twelve rounds and keep his game plan going. Leo Santa Cruz actually has and easier time improving on his shortcomings in the first bout. He needs to start earlier and use his own jab more. Once he cuts the distance, he can work his inside magic. I see a similar fight, but one Santa Cruz starts earlier and takes a close decision. Frampton is excellent, but once you commit to fighting the best exclusively, that "0" is likely to go. Santa Cruz UD

Santa Cruz pts 12

Derek Bonnett

Oxford, Connecticut

USA

The first encounter between these two was an excellent fight. Carl Frampton pulled off a couple close wins last year in tough environments. The win over Santa Cruz catapulted him to various Fighter of thebYear accolades. He certainly showed what he’s made of and has a great trainer leading him through. Leo Santa Cruz took his first L in that fight and looks for redemption at the MGM Grand Las Vegas. Many felt his height and reach would overcome the Frampton attack. I think Santa Cruz will pull of a close one this time setting up a rubber match later in the year.

Santa Cruz w Pts 12

Derek Gionta

Pittsburgh, PA

USA

The first meeting between Carl Frampton and Leo Santa Cruz last year was nothing short of spectacular, fight of the year in my opinion.

Frampton - Santa Cruz II, perhaps no better way to start off the 2017 boxing season. The first meeting was epic, Santa Cruz was rocked in the second round from a piercing blow thrown by Frampton. It appeared at that time that it may be a short night, instead, boxing fans were treated to a thrilling bout that went the distance.

So what does Santa Cruz have to do to win this second meeting? For one, don’t underestimate the power and precision of Frampton. Second, Santa Cruz has to make his punches count, at least for the judges, I did think two of the judges scored the first bout a little wide when they awarded the win to Frampton.

For Frampton, he just needs to continue where he left off in the first meeting. The fight is in Las Vegas where anything can happen and often does. I do hope the judges score a fair fight.

In the end, I see Frampton pulling off the victory again by decision, even though I will silently be pulling for Santa Cruz. Frampton is taking a gamble having this fight in Vegas, but he is a warrior, both fighters are warriors.

Frampton w pts 12

Ron Valderrama

Phoenix, Arizona

USA

I have been on record to express my overall disappointment with the sport of boxing in 2016. However, on the evening of July 30, I was reminded that when the stars align, this sport remains second to none.

On that evening, Karl Frampton, and thousands of his closest friends filled the Barclay’s Center and provided an atmosphere like few I’ve ever experienced ringside. Frampton raced out to an early lead, winning five of the first six rounds on my card. He then held off a late charge to have his hand raised and in the process relieve Santa Cruz of his undefeated record and featherweight title.

On Saturday Night, Santa Cruz will look to even the score. He has said he feels more comfortable in Vegas, and a huge weight was lifted off his shoulders, as his father’s cancer is in remission. Some believe that may be all Santa Cruz needs to be able to even the series at 1-1.

I disagree. I feel that Frampton now enters the ring with the confidence of knowing that he was not only faster, but he was able to hurt Santa Cruz. It is now his second fight at featherweight. And, I believe that Team Santa Cruz underestimates how many fans from Belfast will be in Las Vegas. I expect another thriller, but this time the first half of the fight is even; but it will be Frampton who drops Santa Cruz in the late rounds to secure another decision victory.Frampton dec. 115-112

Frampton w pts 12

Jason Pribila

Bethlehem, USA

Having just been named the 2016 Fighter of the Year, Carl Frampton will likely enter the ring on Saturday with an even more improved mindset and bag of skills. Throughout his initial meeting with Leo Santa Cruz last Summer, he landed the cleaner and crisper shots. He’s a more technically proficient boxer than Santa Cruz by more than just a thin margin. It will be, however his job throughout the contest to keep his distance from Leo, who himself packs a mean punch of his own.

Close, competitive rounds in Las Vegas with a likely raucous Mexico versus Northern Ireland flair to it. Fun bout to watch and a hard one to critique.

Frampton pts 12

Marc Livitz

Austin, Texas.

USA

This one is about the judges, not the boxers. If the judges know the difference between boxing and street fighting, Frampton has a chance. But in Vegas? The home of the bad decision? With the breakdowns that we’ve been getting lately; Kovalev-Ward, Jack-DeGale? Don’t bet on it!

Santa Cruz w pts 12

J. R. Jowett

Philadelphia

USA

Frampton=3

Santa Cruz= 4