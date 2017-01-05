SecondsOut 2016 Divisional Superlatives

By Derek Bonnett: As another fruitful year of professional fisticuffs wraps up, SecondsOut has honored boxing’s greatest practitioners and non-participants with such accolades as Fighter of the Year, Fight of the Year, Trainer of the Year, Service to Boxing, etc. However, among the 170 ranked SecondsOut fighters and beyond, a multitude of fighters go unrecognized for their less obvious contributions to the sport inside of a single division. Each fighter brings something special into the ring and honors their weight class with unique qualities.
The following is a divisional breakdown of boxers and the various superlatives I would award them with. There can only be one Fighter of the Year, but here I can honor seventeen separate fighters for being the Best Boxer or Best Puncher in their respective class. I can alert SecondsOut fans of various divisional fighters On the Rise, who one day may be featured in our SecondsOut world rankings. Most of these superlatives are obvious, but some require explanation. For example, the Is He Still Around? award acknowledges fighters for lengthy careers regardless of their success or someone who has fallen off the radar. The Deserves a Title Shot nod refers to a fighter who deserves a chance at SecondsOut’s currently ranked number one fighter in the division in 2016 or one of the current titlists. For example, a current titlist, such as Joseph Parker, could deserve a title shot against the SecondsOut number one rated boxer, such as Anthony Joshua.
These superlatives reflect my own thoughts and were comprised entirely for fun and in the interest of sparking boxing discussion and debate.
Heavyweight
Best Puncher: Anthony Joshua
Best Boxer: Luis Ortiz
Most Protected: Bogdan Dinu
Is He Still Around?: Tyson Fury
Matchmaker’s Dream: Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder
On the Rise: Izu Ugonah
Deserves a Title Shot: Luis Ortiz
Most Fun to Watch: Anthony Joshua
On Their Way Out: Tony Thompson
Underrated: Andy Ruiz Jr.
Cruiserweight
Best Puncher: Dmitry Kudryashov
Best Boxer: Oleksandr Usyk
Most Protected: William Fernando Souza Bezerra
Is He Still Around?: Steve Cunningham
Matchmaker’s Dream: Oleksandr Usyk vs Marco Huck
On the Rise: Michal Cieslak
Deserves a Title Shot: Mairis Breidis
Most Fun to Watch: Denis Lebedev
On Their Way Out: Rakhim Chakhkiev
Underrated: Maxim Vlasov
Light Heavyweight
Best Puncher: Sergey Kovalev
Best Boxer: Andre Ward
Most Protected: Sean Monaghan
Is He Still Around?: Thomas Oosthuizen
Matchmaker’s Dream: Sergey Kovalev vs Andre Ward II
On the Rise: Oleksandr Gvozdyk
Deserves a Title Shot: Joe Smith Jr.
Most Fun to Watch: Joe Smith Jr.
On Their Way Out: Jean Pascal
Underrated: Eleider Alvarez
Super Middleweight
Best Puncher: Callum Smith
Best Boxer: James DeGale
Most Protected: Jesse Hart
Is He Still Around?: Caleb Truax
Matchmaker’s Dream: James DeGale vs Gilberto Ramirez
On the Rise: Zac Dunn
Deserves a Title Shot: Fedor Chudinov
Most Fun to Watch: Callum Smith
On Their Way Out: Daniel Geale
Underrated: Jose Uzcategui
Middleweight
Best Puncher: Gennady Golovkin
Best Boxer: Gennady Golovkin
Most Protected: Yamaguchi Falcao
Is He Still Around?: Elvin Ayala
Matchmaker’s Dream: Danny Jacobs vs Gennady Golovkin
On the Rise: Sergiy Derevyanchenko
Deserves a Title Shot: Chris Eubank Jr.
Most Fun to Watch: Avtandil Khurtsidze
On Their Way Out: Gabriel Rosado
Underrated: Maceij Sulecki
Junior Middleweight
Best Puncher: Jermall Charlo
Best Boxer: Erislandy Lara
Most Protected: Maxime Beausirre
Is He Still Around?: Carson Jones
Matchmaker’s Dream: Jermall Charlo vs Saul Alvarez
On the Rise: Jared Hurd
Deserves a Title Shot: Demetrius Andrade
Most Fun to Watch: Saul Alvarez
On Their Way Out: John Jackson
Underrated: Michel Soro
Welterweight
Best Puncher: Errol Spence Jr.
Best Boxer: Manny Pacquiao
Most Protected: Tewa Kiram
Is He Still Around?: Pablo Cesar Cano
Matchmaker’s Dream: Manny Pacquiao vs Terence Crawford
On the Rise: Konstantin Ponomarev
Deserves a Title Shot: Errol Spence Jr.
Most Fun to Watch: Manny Pacquiao
On Their Way Out: Kevin Bizier
Underrated: Felix Diaz
Junior Welterweight
Best Puncher: Terence Crawford
Best Boxer: Terence Crawford
Most Protected: Jack Catterall
Is He Still Around?: Omar Figueroa Jr.
Matchmaker’s Dream: Terence Crawford vs Julius Indongo
On the Rise: Sergey Lipinets
Deserves a Title Shot: Antonio Orozco
Most Fun to Watch: Terence Crawford
On Their Way Out: Ruslan Provodnikov
Underrated: Jose Zepeda
Lightweight
Best Puncher: Terry Flanagan
Best Boxer: Jorge Linares
Most Protected: Felix Verdejo
Is He Still Around?: Edner Cherry
Matchmaker’s Dream: Jorge Linares vs Terry Flanagan
On the Rise: Luke Campbell
Deserves a Title Shot: Petr Petrov
Most Fun to Watch: Dante Jardon
On Their Way Out: Art Hovhannisyan
Underrated: Richard Commey
Junior Lightweight
Best Puncher: Vasyl Lomachenko
Best Boxer: Vasyl Lomachenko
Most Protected: Gervonta Davis
Is He Still Around?: Billy Dib
Matchmaker’s Dream: Takashi Miura vs Miguel Roman
On the Rise: Liam Walsh
Deserves a Title Shot: Miguel Roman
Most Fun to Watch: Jason Sosa
On Their Way Out: Roman Martinez
Underrated: Claudio Marrero
Featherweight
Best Puncher: Oscar Valdez
Best Boxer: Carl Frampton
Most Protected: Oleg Malynovskyi
Is He Still Around?: Cristian Mijares
Matchmaker’s Dream: Lee Selby vs Carl Frampton
On the Rise: Jorge Lara
Deserves a Title Shot: Josh Warrington
Most Fun to Watch: Leo Santa Cruz
On Their Way Out: Robinson Castellanos
Underrated: Oscar Escandon
Junior Featherweight
Best Puncher: Jonathon Guzman
Best Boxer: Guillermo Rigondeaux
Most Protected: TJ Doheny
Is He Still Around?: Nehomar Cermeno
Matchmaker’s Dream: Shinsuke Yamanaka vs Guillermo Rigondeaux
On the Rise: Moises Flores
Deserves a Title Shot: Rey Vargas
Most Fun to Watch: Hozumi Hasegawa
On Their Way Out: Jonathon Baat
Underrated: Cesar Juarez
Bantamweight
Best Puncher: Shinsuke Yamanaka
Best Boxer: Shinsuke Yamanaka
Most Protected: Tassana Sanpattan
Is He Still Around?: Julio Cesar Miranda
Matchmaker’s Dream: Shinsuke Yamanaka vs Jamie McDonnell
On the Rise: Takuma Inoue
Deserves a Title Shot: Luis Nery
Most Fun to Watch: Shinsuke Yamanaka
On Their Way Out: Anselmo Moreno
Underrated: Liborio Solis
Junior Bantamweight
Best Puncher: Naoya Inoue
Best Boxer: Roman Gonzalez
Most Protected: Rex Tso
Is He Still Around?: Sonny Boy Jaro
Matchmaker’s Dream: Roman Gonzalez vs Naoya Inoue
On the Rise: Khalid Yafai
Deserves a Title Shot: Carlos Cuadras
Most Fun to Watch: Roman Gonzalez
On Their Way Out: Kohei Kono
Underrated: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai
Flyweight
Best Puncher: Kazuto Ioka
Best Boxer: Donnie Nietes
Most Protected: Nawaphon Kaikanha
Matchmaker’s Dream: Donnie Nietes vs Kazuto Ioka
On the Rise: Felix Alvarado
Deserves a Title Shot: Daigo Higa
Most Fun to Watch: John Riel Casimero
On Their Way Out: Amnat Ruenroeng
Underrated: Zou Shiming
Junior Flyweight
Best Puncher: Kosei Tanaka
Best Boxer: Pedro Guevara
Most Protected: Carlos Canizales
Is He Still Around?: Kompayak Porpramook
Matchmaker’s Dream: Kosei Tanaka vs Pedro Guevara
On the Rise: Angel Acosta
Deserves a Title Shot: Pedro Guevara
Most Fun to Watch: Akira Yaegashi
On Their Way Out: Raul Garcia
Underrated: Jesse Espinas
Strawweight
Best Puncher: Petchmanee Kokietgym
Best Boxer: Wanheng Menayothin
Most Protected: Panya Pradabsri
Is He Still Around?: Nkosinathi Joyi
Matchmaker’s Dream: Knockout CP Freshmart vs Wanheng Menayothin
On the Rise: Melvin Jerusalem
Deserves a Title Shot: Simphiwe Khonco
Most Fun to Watch: Katsunari Takayama
On Their Way Out: Merlito Sabillo
Underrated: Jose Argumedo
