Saunders Says Smith Vs Williams Is Too Close To Call



Undefeated WBO Middleweight boss Billy Joe Saunders says Liam Smith’s mouth-watering showdown with British Super-Welterweight Champion Liam Williams is just too close to call. The long-term rivals lock horns at the Manchester Arena on Saturday 8th April, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

 

Hatfield star Saunders has been involved in a few 50-50 scraps over the years, most notably his unforgettable World Title triumph over Irish knockout king Andy Lee in 2015, and believes Smith versus Williams will be even closer.

 

He said: "This is a real 50-50 fight. Liam Smith knows his distance and works inside very well. He’s the rightful favourite going in. He’s operated at a higher level and has more fights, more experience.

 

"But if ‘Beefy’ underestimates Liam Williams in any way, he’s likely to come unstuck. That Welsh boy is a very dangerous fighter, on a good run, brimming with confidence. He’s got an excellent coach in Gary Lockett and they’re sure to come up with a top game plan.

 

"Seriously, if you gave me a pound to bet, I’d put 50p on both of them!"


