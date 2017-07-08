Santillan Takes Out Valentin In Tampa

Welterweight prospect Giovanni “Gallo de Oro” Santillan, 22-0-(12), scored an impressive second round stoppage win over local fighter “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin,12-1-(9) to claim the NABO title at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida on Friday night.

Santillan decked Valentin twice before a combination of punches forced the stoppage after 2.11 of round two.

On the undercard lightweight hope Teofimo Lopez, 6-0-(5), defeated Christian “El Inocente” Santibanez, 5-7-(3), via six round decision by scores of 60-54 on all three judges cards.

In a bantamweight bout Antonio Vargas went 3-0-(2), out-pointing Leonardo “El Killer” Reyes, 7-14-(3) over six one sided rounds by scores of 60-54 on all three judges cards.

Ramon De La Paz made a successful pro debut by out pointing McKinley Smith over four one sided rounds. The scores were 40-36 across the board.