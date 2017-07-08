class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Santillan Takes Out Valentin In Tampa



Welterweight prospect Giovanni “Gallo de Oro” Santillan, 22-0-(12), scored an impressive second round stoppage win over local fighter “Hurricane” Sammy Valentin,12-1-(9) to claim the NABO title at the A La Carte Pavilion in Tampa, Florida on Friday night.

 

 

Santillan decked Valentin twice before a combination of punches forced the stoppage after 2.11 of round two.

 

On the undercard lightweight hope Teofimo Lopez, 6-0-(5), defeated Christian “El Inocente” Santibanez, 5-7-(3), via six round decision by scores of 60-54 on all three judges cards.

 

In a bantamweight bout Antonio Vargas went 3-0-(2), out-pointing Leonardo “El Killer” Reyes, 7-14-(3) over six one sided rounds by scores of 60-54 on all three judges cards.

 

Ramon De La Paz made a successful pro debut by out pointing McKinley Smith over four one sided rounds. The scores were 40-36 across the board.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd