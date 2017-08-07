Sahin-Volau II Takes Place On Usyk-Huck Undercard  

Heavyweights Burak Sahin (11-1, 7 KOs) and Jone Volau (5-2, 2 KOs) will go head-to-head again when the World Boxing Super Series premieres with the quarter-final clash between WBO World Champion Oleksandr Usyk (12-0, 10 KOs) and Marco Huck (40-4-1, 27 KOs) at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, Berlin on September 9th.

"I’m excited - no, excited is really an understatement,” said Volau. “I am overwhelmed at receiving this opportunity to fight on the World Boxing Super Series undercard,” said the 34-year-old British-based Fijian.

26-year-old prospect Sahin, from Berlin, suffered a shocking first career stoppage when Volau overpowered him in the third round of their first fight in June in Hessen, Germany.

“I executed my game plan perfectly in the first fight against Sahin,” said Volau. "My big body shots really softened him up which made him lower his hands, which created an opening for my massive left hook.”

Volau aims to cause a stir in Germany again. This time at the Max-Schmeling-Halle, a venue named after the famous German Hall of Fame boxer who is fondly remembered for his rivalry with Joe Louis, the legendary heavyweight from whom Volau got his nickname ‘The Brown Bomber’.

“Anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, but I’m coming back to Germany to beat Sahin again!”

Burak Sahin is however keen to add a victory to the story of the showdowns between him and Volau.

"I was devastated to lose the first fight and suffer my first ever professional defeat,” said German Sahin. "But these things happen in boxing and I will come back stronger and a as better boxer in Berlin!”

Also on the undercard will the highly rated German super middleweight prospect Denis Radovan (5-0, 2 KOs). Trained by WBSS super middleweight contender Juergen Braehmer, Radovan has made an impressive start to his professional career winning all five of his contests.

The 24-year old, from Cologne, takes on his toughest opponent to date in France’s Yann Binanga Aboghe (6-1-1) in a 6-round contest.