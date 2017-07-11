Rungvisai Vs Gonzalez Tickets Selling Fast

Advance tickets for “Superfly”, the boxing tripleheader set for Saturday, September 9 at The StubHub Center in Carson, California, are moving very fast according to Tom Loeffler, Managing Director of K2 Promotions, promoter of the event.

“The combination of the three world class fights in the super flyweight division with the country’s premier outdoor boxing venue that has played host to numerous legendary nights of boxing, has made this a must-see event for boxing fans, “said Loeffler.

“We’ve only been on sale a few days and our floor seats and $30 tickets are already very low and we’re on the same pace from the record-setting sellout of our Gennady Golovkin/Marco Antonio Rubio fight in October 2014.”

“I strongly encourage fans to purchase their tickets as soon as possible if they haven’t already. Over 50% of the event tickets are $60 and under, we look forward to another memorable evening at The StubHub Center.”

Televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT, “Superfly” is headlined by the WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand, defending his title against former champion “ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), of Managua, Nicaragua, in a rematch of their epic battle this past March.

Co-featured is the United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.