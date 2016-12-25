class="_affBodyDiv">
John Raspanti
Rudenko Scores Shutout Win Over Bergman



On Saturday night at the Olympic Football Stadium of Kiev, Ukraine, Andriy Rudenko out-pointed American Jason Bergman over 10 rounds to retain his WBC International Silver heavyweight title .

 

Rudenko was a clear winner on all three judges cards by scores of 100-90.


It was a miracle the fight actually ran to a conclusion after many problems with the ring.
In rounds three and eight one of the ropes gave way leaving referee Daniel Van de Wiele no option but to call a time out. Both Rudenko and Bergman also endured problems staying upright because of wet canvas.

On the undercard young prospects Khasan Baysangurov and Aram Faniyan both scored impressive wins.


December 24, 2016




