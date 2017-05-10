Reis Faces Curry On Rodriguez-Pennington Undercard

Former WBO Female Middleweight Champion Kali Reis fights against the very tough Ashleigh Curry (7-10-4, 1KO) in a special 6 round Jr. Middleweight Female match that highlights a sensational undercard to the Delvin Rodriguez - Courtney Pennington fight Thursday, May 11th, at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

Reis won the WBO Title April 16, 2016, defeating Maricela Cornejo in New Zealand but lost it in her first defense as she traveled to Germany to take on Christina Hammer in her last fight on November 5th of last year. Reis is known for her all action style and always brings a large contingent of fans to her fights.

Curry has fought many of the top females in her division and the tough southpaw has given all of them hard fights. Curry was stopped in her pro debut, but since then has gone the distance in every fight. She has battled with the likes of Melissa St. Vil, Melissa Hernandez, and Mary McGee.