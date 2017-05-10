Reis Faces Curry On Rodriguez-Pennington Undercard

|
Many local standouts will also be appearing on Thursday, May 11th, including undefeated Jr. Welterweight Danny Gonzalez (13-0-1, 5KO’s) Woodhaven, NY who faces the dangerous Bryne Green (7-10-1, 3KO’S) Vineland, NJ in an 8 round bout.
Recent Star Boxing® signee Anthony Laureano (3-0, 2KO’S) Hartford, CT takes on Sidney Maccow (4-5, 3KO’S) New York City, NY in a 6 round Jr. Welterweight fight.
Jose Rivera (2-1, 1KO) Hartford, CT returns to the Sun taking on Marcus Beckford, (3-6-3, 1KO) East Meadow, NY in a 6 round Jr. Middleweight match.
Richie Rivera (1-0, 1KO) Hartford, CT fights Marco Parente making his Pro Debut from Toronto, CN in a 4 round Light Heavyweight fight.
Two Pro Debut fighters meet in a 4 round Lightweight battle as Danbury’s Omar Bodoy meets Newark’s Jonathan Rojas.
Finally, Hartford’s Carlos Perez makes his Pro Debut against Jr. Welterweight Dan Murray (1-1) Lakota Park, NJ in a 4 round Lightweight contest.