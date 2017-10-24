class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards Login
  
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Rahman Jr'' s Opponent Does A Runner



The young career of heavyweight contender Hasim Rahman Jr. took an unexpected turn last week, as his scheduled opponent, Joseph Coats, decided not to fight, while in the ring during the introductions and literally left the ring and returned to the locker room.

 

The four-round Rahman vs. Coats bout was supposed to happen at The Durham Armory in Downtown Durham, North Carolina, last Thursday, October 19. However, the debuting Coats, trained by reputable trainer Don Turner, initially refused to come out of the locker room. Forty minutes later, Coats finally agreed to get on with the fight only to leave Rahman waiting in the ring for nearly 10 minutes before refusing to fight for a second time.


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd