Pulev Tames Johnson In Sofia

World heavyweight title contender heavyweight Kubrat “Cobra” Pulev, 23-1-(13), scored a clear 12 round unanimous decision win over Kevin Johnson, 30-8-1-(14) at the Armeec Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday night.

Johnson positively, working behind the jab in the first half of the fight but then Pulev got his act together and pulled away against the fading American to score a 120-108 twice and 119-109 points win

The fight was for the WBA inter-continental heavyweight championship and keeps Pulev on course for the winner of Saturday night’s vacant WBA title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko