class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Pulev Tames Johnson In Sofia



World heavyweight title contender heavyweight Kubrat “Cobra” Pulev, 23-1-(13), scored a clear 12 round unanimous decision win over Kevin Johnson, 30-8-1-(14) at the Armeec Arena in Sofia, Bulgaria on Friday night.

 

Johnson positively, working behind the jab in the first half of the fight but then Pulev got his act together and pulled away against the fading American to score a 120-108 twice and 119-109 points win

 

The fight was for the WBA inter-continental heavyweight championship and keeps Pulev on course for the winner of Saturday night’s vacant WBA title clash between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd