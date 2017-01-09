class="_affBodyDiv">
Price Vs Hammer Headlines Eubank Jr Vs Quinlan Undercard



David Price will headline the Chris Eubnak Jr Vs Renold Quinlan ITV ppv card in London on February 4.

 

Price will face Christian Hammer in heavyweight clash while another decent undercard bout sees middleweights Adam Etches face John Ryder. There is also talk of Kid Galahad featuring on the card as well.

 

Quoted on mirror.co.uk Price said: "To be able to do that(fight) on an ITV channel, a broadcaster which has such a rich history of live sport, is a dream come true."

 

Regaridng the fight against Price Hammer said: "This fight makes a lot of sense and I have a great deal of respect for David Price, he has power in both hands.

 

"When I beat Price I’ll be back in the big picture and I can’t wait for fight night. This is my opportunity to show the UK how good I am."

 

Kid Galahad is also expected to feature, alongside a middleweight clash between John Ryder and Adam Etches.

 

January 9, 2017

 

 

 

