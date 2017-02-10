Plant Faces Awimbono On Feb 25

Unbeaten prospect Caleb Plant (14-0, 10 KOs) will look to keep his perfect record intact when he takes on Thomas Awimbono (25-6-1, 21 KOs) in the main event on Saturday, February 25 from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.

Coverage on FS1 and FOX Deportes begins at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT immediately following the PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes primetime show headlined by undefeated heavyweight world champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder defending his title against unbeaten Gerald "El Gallo Negro" Washington.

Televised coverage on FOX and FOX Deportes begins at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and also features a pair of exciting matchups as rising super welterweight contenders Tony Harrison and Jarrett Hurd meet in a 12-round world title eliminator, plus hard-hitting Dominic Breazeale battles undefeated Izuagbe Ugonoh in heavyweight action.

Plant will battle Awimbono in a 10-round super middleweight contest that highlights an exciting portion of the undercard on FS1 and FOX Deportes that also includes undefeated knockout artist Jorge Lara (28-0-2, 20 KOs) fighting Jhon Gemino (15-7-1, 7 KOs) in a junior lightweight showdown.

Also entering the ring will be exciting light heavyweight contender Michael Seals (20-1, 15 KOs) in a six-round bout and once-beaten contender Iago Kiladze (24-1, 16 KOs) in heavyweight action.