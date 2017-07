Tweet Paul Butler Statement



As of today(July 4) Queensberry Promotions are releasing Paul Butler from his current promotional contract.



As his manager and promoter, Frank Warren guided Paul to the British Super-Flyweight title, WBO Inter-Continental Super-Flyweight title, WBA Inter-Continental Super-Flyweight title, WBA Inter-Continental Bantamweight title, IBF World Bantamweight title and most recently the WBO International Super-Flyweight title.



We wish him all the best for the future.





