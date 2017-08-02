class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Parker Vs Blackledge Added To Sept 16 Liverpool Card



An official eliminator for the British Super Middleweight Championship between undefeated prospect Zach Parker (12-0, 9 KOs) and the former Commonwealth Super Middleweight Champion Luke Blackledge (23-4-2, 8 KOs) will take place on September 16th at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

 

The British duo will go head-to-head over ten rounds on the undercard of the World Boxing Super Series super middleweight quarter-final clash between Liverpool’s Callum Smith and Sweden’s Erik Skoglund.

 

Parker, the highly rated unbeaten 23-year old from Derbyshire, has been making a name for himself on the UK’s ‘small hall’ scene with some very impressive performances but has now expressed his delight at finally receiving his chance to shine on the big stage.

 

“I cannot thank the World Boxing Super Series enough for this opportunity that they have given me,” said Parker. “I am so grateful”.

 

Despite admitting that Blackledge will be his toughest career test to date, Parker believes he will be too good for his Lancashire based opponent come fight night.

 

“Blackledge is, without doubt, the toughest opponent and biggest name that I am to face in my career so far, but this is a massive chance for me to make a serious statement.

 

I honestly feel like I’m going to totally school him! I’m going to play with him for 3 or 4 rounds, and then I’ll knock him out when he walks onto one of my shots!”

 

Blackledge, the 26-year old from Lancashire, is the former Commonwealth Super Middleweight champion and WBC International Silver champion, as well as former British title challenger. Well known for being incredibly tough and always in fan-friendly fights, Blackledge has taken on some of the division’s top names, which happens to include Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund.

 

“This is a massive opportunity for me to box on such a big stage,” said Blackledge. “This is what boxing is all about for me - taking risky fights and making big statements. I could not be happier about getting the chance to box on this huge World Boxing Super Series event.”

 

“Parker has 100% underestimated me by choosing me as his opponent, and I think this is going to be one fight too soon for him. He’s got a proper fight on his hands. And I’m not sure if he’s got the ability to keep me off him for 10 rounds. It’s going to be an absolute war!”


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd