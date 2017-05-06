class="_affBodyDiv">
Parker Retains WBO Title Against Cojanu



Joseph Parker,23-0-(18), made a successful first defence of his WBO heavyweight title by out-pointing late replacement Razvan Cojanu at the Sparks Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

 

Conjanu, who is former sparring partner of Parker’s, took the fight at just over a week’s notice after original opponent Hughie Fury pulled out through injury. The scores were 117-110,117-110 and 119-108.

 

The referee took a point off Cojanu at the fourth round due to repeatedly pushing down Parker’s head during the clinches

 

On the same card young middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu improved to 4-0-(3), by taking out Ivan Siau, 3-7-1-(3), inside two rounds.

 

 

 

Other results

vacant WBO International light heavyweight title Umar Salamov w tko 4 Emil Markic

Lightweight George Kambosos Jnr w pts 10 Qamil Balla

Super Middleweight Jerome Pascuaw pts 4 Joshua Hatherley

Cruiserweight Jordan Tuigamala w ko 3 Nigel Elliott

Cruiserweight John Parker w pts 4 Ratu Dawai




