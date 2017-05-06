Parker Retains WBO Title Against Cojanu

Joseph Parker,23-0-(18), made a successful first defence of his WBO heavyweight title by out-pointing late replacement Razvan Cojanu at the Sparks Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.
Conjanu, who is former sparring partner of Parker’s, took the fight at just over a week’s notice after original opponent Hughie Fury pulled out through injury. The scores were 117-110,117-110 and 119-108.
The referee took a point off Cojanu at the fourth round due to repeatedly pushing down Parker’s head during the clinches
On the same card young middleweight prospect Tim Tszyu improved to 4-0-(3), by taking out Ivan Siau, 3-7-1-(3), inside two rounds.
Other results
vacant WBO International light heavyweight title Umar Salamov w tko 4 Emil Markic
Lightweight George Kambosos Jnr w pts 10 Qamil Balla
Super Middleweight Jerome Pascuaw pts 4 Joshua Hatherley
Cruiserweight Jordan Tuigamala w ko 3 Nigel Elliott
Cruiserweight John Parker w pts 4 Ratu Dawai