class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Pacquiao Excited To Be Fighting In Australia




Contrary to reports coming out of the Philippines WBO welterweight champion and former pound for pound king Manny Pacquiao insists he will be at his very best when he defends his title against Australian contender Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on July 2.

 

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation about his fitness and commitment, Pacquiao said: “Training is good, we did a lot of hard work. I am very excited for the fans to give a good show and to show my best in the boxing ring,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio. “Some reports coming out of the Philippines that I haven’t been training hard are not true. It just happens that when some of our friends came around to our training camp, we weren’t doing much and people assumed I wasn’t training hard.

 

The WBO has announced the officials as follows

Referee

Judges

Waleksa Roldan, USA

Chris Flores, USA

Ramon Cerdan, Argentina


Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd