Pacquiao Excited To Be Fighting In Australia

Contrary to reports coming out of the Philippines WBO welterweight champion and former pound for pound king Manny Pacquiao insists he will be at his very best when he defends his title against Australian contender Jeff Horn at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on July 2.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation about his fitness and commitment, Pacquiao said: “Training is good, we did a lot of hard work. I am very excited for the fans to give a good show and to show my best in the boxing ring,” he told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio. “Some reports coming out of the Philippines that I haven’t been training hard are not true. It just happens that when some of our friends came around to our training camp, we weren’t doing much and people assumed I wasn’t training hard.

The WBO has announced the officials as follows

Referee

Judges

Waleksa Roldan, USA

Chris Flores, USA

Ramon Cerdan, Argentina