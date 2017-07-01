Tweet Pacquiao And Horn Weigh In



WBO welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao and Australian challenger Jeff Horn both made weight Friday prior to their title clash at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia on Saturday. WBO welterweight title Manny Pacquiao 146lbs vs. Jeff Horn 147lbs IBF super flyweight title Jerwin Ancajas 114lbs vs. Teiru Kinoshita 115lbs Featherweight Michael Conlan 126lbs vs. Jarrod Owen 126lbs Middleweight Shane Mosley Jr. 160lbs vs. David Toussaint 160lbs Light heavyweight Damien Hooper 175lbs vs. Umar Salamov 175lbs





Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet