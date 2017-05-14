O'Sullivan Notches Third Straight Win

By Stephen Tobey in PLAINVILLE, Mass. – Spike O’Sullivan notched his third straight win, stopping Chauncey Fields in the second round of a scheduled eight-round middle weight bout on Saturday, May 13 at Plainridge Park Casino.

O’Sullivan, of Cork, Ireland, dropped Fields four times before referee Bob Benoit ended the fight without a count at 2 minutes and 26 second of the second round.

In the first round, O’Sullivan (25-2, 17 knockouts) first put Fields on the canvas with a left hook to the body that forced the 32-year-old Fields to take a knee. Just before the end of the round, O’Sullivan landed a right hand to the top of the head that put Fields on the canvas again. Fields, of Savannah, Georgia, got up and went to his corner shortly after Benoit gave him the 8-count.

In the second, O’Sullivan dropped Fields with an overhand right early in the round. O’Sullivan sent him to the canvas for the final time with a left hook to the body.

It was the third straight win for O’Sullivan since his Dec. 12, 2015 loss to Chris Eubank, Jr. and his second straight stoppage victory.

“After the Eubank fight, I was off for nine or 10 months,” O’Sullivan said. “I’m getting more comfortable in the ring again and getting better.”

O’Sullivan may not have to wait long for his next fight. He may fight on Saturday, May 20 in Melrose, Massachusetts on another card that his promoter, Murphy’s Boxing, is running.

“We’ll see,” O’Sullivan said. “There have been some injuries to some guys on that show and there may be some openings. It’s up to my promoter, Ken Casey [who runs Murphy’s Boxing] and my trainer, Paschal Collins.”

Fields dropped to 4-3. It was his third straight loss.

In the co-feature, light heavyweight Charles Foster of New Haven, Connecticut won a six-round unanimous decision against Nathan Millier of Elsipotog, New Brunswick, Canada.

Larry Riley and Ken Volovick scored it 59-54. Marissa Kelly scored it 59-58.

Foster, a southpaw, knocked Millier down twice in the fifth round, Early in the round, he forced Millier to take a knee after a hook to the body. Midway through the round, Foster landed a three-punch combination, putting Millier on a knee again.

Millier came back later in the round to tag Foster with some wild right hands.

Millier (9-2-2, 7 Kos) came forward for most of the fight, but Foster (13-0, 7 KOs) effectively countered him and caused Millier to bleed from his nose starting in the third round.

In a scheduled six-round lightweight bout, Toka Kahn Clary of Providence, Rhode Island stopped Francisco Medel of Sonora, Mexico in the first round.

Clary (21-1, 15 K Os) dropped Medel four times before referee Paul Casey stopped the fight at 2:31. Medel dropped to 10-9 (4).

Mike Ohan, Jr. of Holbrook, Massachusetts made his pro debut with a four-round unanimous decision against Rafael Francis of Brockton, Massachusetts at welterweight. Riley and Kelly scored the bout 40-36, Volovick scored it 39-37. Francis dropped to 0-10.

Ray Moylette of Islandeady, Ireland, picked up a victory over Oscar Diaz of Springfield, Massachusetts when Diaz retired in his corner at the end of the first round of a scheduled four at junior welterweight. Moylette landed an overhand right just before the end of the first round. Moylette knocked Diaz’s mouthpiece out and forced him back on his heels and into the ropes earlier in the round.

Moylette is now 3-0. Diaz is 10-10.

Middleweight Chris Davis Fogg of Framingham, Massachusetts out-pointed debuting Nathan Schulte of Woburn, Massachusetts in a four-rounder. The scores were 40-36 (twice) and 40-33. Davis Fogg improved to 3-0.

Carlos Gongora of Esmeraldas, Ecuador knocked out Demetrius Walker of Kansas City, Missouri in the first round of a four-round super middleweight bout, Gongora dropped Walker twice in the first before Benoit stopped it at 1:11. Gongora improved to 7-0 (6). Walker dropped to 8-13.