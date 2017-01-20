class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Nordic Fight Night Weights


Berrocal and Nielsen weigh in
Berrocal and Nielsen weigh in

All the fighters made weight today ahead of the Nordic Fight Night tomorrow at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark featuring the return of Patrick Nielsen (28-1, 14 KOs) and a title fight for hometown hero Dina Thorslund (7-0, 5 KOs).

Nielsen faces the power punching Colombian southpaw Bebi Berrocal (17-3, 16 KOs) in a ten-round contest, while Thorslund meets Xenia Jorenac (7-1, 2 KOs) for the WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight Championship.

Official weights:

Super Middleweight – 10 Rounds:
Patrick Nielsen: 78.5 kg
Bebi Berrocal: 78 kg

WBC Female World Youth Super Bantamweight Championship:
Dina Thorslund: 54.6 kg
Xenia Jorneac: 55.3 kg

Middleweight – 8 Rounds:
Abdul Khattab: 73 kg
Arman Torosyan: 72.2 kg

Super Welterweight – 6 Rounds:
Mikkel Nielsen: 69 kg
Leri Tedeev: 69 kg

Super Middleweight – 10 Rounds:
Stefan Haertel: 77.2 kg
Tomasz Gargula: 77 kg

Light Heavyweight – 6 Rounds:
Leon Bunn: 80 kg
Przemyslaw Binienda: 78.5 kg






Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd