Nielsen Out-Points Berrocal Over 10 Rounds

Light heavyweight Patrick Nielsen, 29-1-(14),won a 10 round unanimous decision over Colombian import Bebi Berrocal, 17-4-(16), at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark on Saturday.
On the same Sauerland promoted card Dina Thorslund out pointed Xenia Jorenac in WBC Youth super bantamweight title battle
Other Results:
Middleweight Arman Torosyan w ko 6 Abdul Khattab
Junior middlweight Mikkel Nielsen: w pts 6 Leri Tedeev
Super middlweight Stefan Haertel w tko 8 Tomasz Gargula
Light heavyweight Leon Bunn w ko 2 Przemyslaw Binienda
January 21, 2017