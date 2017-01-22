class="_affBodyDiv">
Nielsen Out-Points Berrocal Over 10 Rounds



Light heavyweight Patrick Nielsen, 29-1-(14),won a 10 round unanimous decision over Colombian import Bebi Berrocal, 17-4-(16), at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark on Saturday.

 

On the same Sauerland promoted card Dina Thorslund out pointed Xenia Jorenac in WBC Youth super bantamweight title battle

Other Results:
Middleweight Arman Torosyan w ko 6 Abdul Khattab
Junior middlweight Mikkel Nielsen: w pts 6 Leri Tedeev
Super middlweight Stefan Haertel w tko 8 Tomasz Gargula
Light heavyweight Leon Bunn w ko 2 Przemyslaw Binienda


January 21, 2017




