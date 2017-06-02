More Fights Added To Ward Vs Kovalev Undercard

Four non-televised and two free-view fights have been added to the undercard of Andre Ward vs. Sergey Kovalev 2 "The Rematch" on Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

The championship event broadcast live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The non-televised portion of the undercard include Georgian Enriko Gogokhia(4-0, 2 KOs) vs. Jonathan Steele (7-0, 5 KOs) of Dallas, Texas, in a six-round welterweight bout; Russian Bakhram Murtazaliev (8-0, 6 KOs) vs. Gerald "G5" Sherrell (6-0, 2 KOs) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a six-round middleweight bout; North Bergen, New Jersey’s John Bauza (6-0, 3 KOs) vs. an opponent to be announced, in a four-round junior welterweight bout; and Brooklyn, New York’s Junior "The Young God" Younan (11-0, 8 KOs) vs. HungarianZoltan Sera (28-12, 19 KOs) in a six-round super middleweight bout.

The special free-view will begin at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT and will be available on YouTube.com/HBOBoxing, cable, satellite, and telco channels prior to the main event lineup. The first of two free-view telecasts pits undefeated top prospect Tramaine "Mighty Midget" Williams (10-0, 3 KOs) of New Haven, Connecticut, against tested veteran Christopher Martin (30-8-3, 10 KOs) of San Diego, California, in an eight-round junior featherweight showdown.

"A lot of people don’t even get one chance in life but I’m blessed to have gotten two, so I have to take advantage of it," said Williams. "I don’t feel any different going into this fight, it’s just another day. My past success came from hard work and that was a gift. Christopher Martin is a good and tough fighter. He has been in there before against good opponents but they’re not Midget."

"I’m looking to use my experience against Tramaine Williams on June 17," said Martin. "I believe that is going to play a big part in me winning-whether by decision or knockout."

"There are two main traits that are common amongst all successful people-sheer hard work, and the ability to overcome hardships and keep pushing. Tramaine possesses both of these traits, coupled with his God given talent, Midget is the real deal and soon everyone will know his name," said Williams’s manager, Andre Prince.

"It’s great to see Tramaine Williams back on track and in the ring again," said Michael Yormark, Roc Nation President & Chief of Branding and Strategy. "He has always had the ability to ignite an audience which makes him the perfect fighter for the free-view portion of an action-packed night. Don’t miss the rise of a new star on June 17."

In the second free-view telecast, a sure to be exciting eight-round middleweight fight,Vaughn Alexander (9-0, 6 KOs) of St. Louis, Missouri will take on Fabiano "Pit Bull" Pena (16-7-1, 13 KOs) originally from Miraselva, Parana, Brazil, but now fighting out of Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas, Mexico.

When asked about the fight Alexander said, "I want to thank God, Main Events and my team. This has been a long time coming. I am inching closer to my dream and making steps towards domination."

"I am prepared 100% to win this fight and then have a chance to face a top ten middleweight in my next fight," said Pena.

Alexander’s manager, George Jakovic, added, "Vaughn can’t wait to get in the ring again. Fabiano Pena has been in with some experienced fighters but I can tell you that Vaughn takes no one lightly and he’s prepared for another victory. Vaughn’s story in and out of the ring is unprecedented and this is another step towards his goal, which is to become middleweight champion. With his mindset and having Main Events in his corner, the sky is the limit for Vaughn."

"Whatever challenges we throw at Vaughn he rises to the occasion," said Kathy Duva, CEO of Main Events. "He is jumping at the opportunity to perform in front of an international audience. I always look forward to watching him fight. He is always exciting!"