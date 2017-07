Tweet Moran Takes Out Rosales In 6



Lightweight contender Antonio Moran, 22-2-(15), scored a sixth round stoppage win over Guadalupe Rosales, 34-13-(18), at the Auditorio Blackberry, Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. Moran proved too strong and powerful for the overmatched Rosales, who was decked before a combination of punches finished him off.







