Moloney Takes out Kisarawe In Melbourne

World ranked pocket dynamo Jason "The Smooth One" Moloney 15-0 (12 KOs) destroyed Julias Kisarawe 27-5-1 (14 KOs) in less than a round to claim the vacant WBA Oceania bantamweight title at Punches at the Park 6 at the Melbourne Park Function Centre in Melbourne, Australia on Saturday night.

A big right hand detonated on the Tanzanian’s chin late in the opening stanza and he was counted out at the time of 2:58. It was Jason’s first fight at bantamweight as a professional.

"I want to give a big thanks to my trainer Angelo Hyder for that one," says Jason about the punch that stopped the fight.

"We have worked on that punch for hours in the gym and to pull it off here tonight makes me very happy."

The fight closed out a busy year for Jason and his twin brother Andrew who both fought four times in 2017.

"We had a massive year and next year we are going for the top. We want the world title eliminators and the world title shots," says Jason, who is ranked number eight in the world by the WBA at 122-pounds.

"Whatever my team wants me to do, I’ll be ready to go. I’ll be back in the gym next week. Whenever the opportunity comes, we will be ready."

Earlier in the night on the Hosking Promotions tripleheader Andrew "The Monster" Moloney 15-0 (10 KOs) scored a fourth round knockout of Tanzania’s Hashimu Zuberi 13-2 (3 KOs) to become the first Australian boxer to win a Commonwealth Games gold medal and a professional Commonwealth boxing title.

Andrew, who is ranked number six by the WBA at 115-pounds, caught Zuberi with a well-timed right cross late in the second round that sent him to the canvas and closed the show two rounds later when he pummelled the visitor from pillar to post until referee Ignatius Missailidis stepped in at 2:03 to save him from any further punishment.

"Both of these belts mean a lot to me," says Andrew, who defended his WBA Oceania super flyweight title as well as claiming the coveted Commonwealth strap. "I believe I’m the first Australian to win Commonwealth titles in the amateurs and pros."

"He was a tough opponent and that’s exactly what we wanted. Tougher and tougher opponents so that I’m ready when I get a shot at that world title."

Ibrahim “La Bala” Balla 13-1 (7 KOs) had to overcome a number of cuts caused by headclashes to win a 10 round unanimous decision over awkward Tanzanian Salim Mtango 9-1 (6 KOs) by scores of 99-91, 96-94 and 98-92.

"We got nice and nasty in there with a couple of headclashes, but it’s all part of the game and we’ve just got to push through it," says Balla, who annexed the vacant WBA Oceania featherweight title with the victory.

Fast-rising cruiserweight prospect Jai Opetaia 13-0 (10 KOs) from Sydney was simply too powerful for American Frankie Lopez 9-1 (7 KOs), who was sent crashing to the canvas late in the first round from a southpaw left cross.

Although he beat the count the Virgil Hill-trained boxer from North Hollywood was battered around the ring by Opetaia, who claimed victory at the 2:55 mark of the first round when the visitor’s corner had seen enough and threw in the towel.