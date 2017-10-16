Moloney Out To Claim Commonwealth Double

When undefeated boxer Andrew “The Monster” Moloney steps into the ring at the Melbourne Park Function Centre on Saturday night he will have the rare opportunity to join the illustrious company of Lionel Rose, Johnny Famechon and Jimmy Carruthers.

The 26-year-old super flyweight (52kg) isn’t fighting for a world championship but he is competing for what was once widely-regarded as the next best thing.

The Commonwealth title has made a resurgence in Australia in recent times. In March this year there were three Commonwealth champions hailing from Australia.

For the 2014 Commonwealth Games flyweight gold medallist the title has a special meaning.

“Since winning gold at the Commonwealth Games as an amateur this has been one of my main goals to become Commonwealth champion as both an amateur and as a professional,” says Andrew.

“This is the biggest fight of my career and an opportunity that I will not let slip.”

The world number six contender for the WBA crown currently held by Great Britain’s Khalid Yafai is matched with once-beaten Tanzanian Hashimu Zuberi at “Punches at the Park 6” at the Melbourne Park Function Centre this Saturday night.

“It’s been a pretty standard preparation in the gym,” says Andrew. “Just working hard and worrying about what I do and dictating the fight and hopefully we get the job done.”

Andrew’s twin brother and world number eight super bantamweight Jason “The Smooth One” Moloney will also be in action on the Hosking Promotions card when he faces Julias Kisarawe also from Tanzania in a bantamweight clash.

It will be the first time the twins have faced African opponents as professionals.

“They bring a bit of a different style, they’re always tough, hungry fighters,” says Jason. “I’m sure they’ll provide a good test for us both.”