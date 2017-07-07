Miller Faces Washington In Hometown Debut

Heavyweight top 10 contender Jarrell “Big Baby” Miller will make his hometown debut just down the block from where he was born when he faces former world title challenger Gerald Washington at Barclays Center in Brooklyn,New York.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound undefeated Miller (18-0-1, 16 KOs) will meet dangerous heavyweight contender and former college football player, Washington (18-1-1, 12 KOs) in a 10-round showdown on Saturday, July 29. Highlights of Miller vs. Washington will air on SHOWTIME (9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT), part of a SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING doubleheader headlined by Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia.

Jarrell Miller is promoted by Salita Promotions and Greg Cohen Promotions in association with Big Baby Promotions.

The confident and hard-hitting Miller has knocked out seven consecutive opponents since his pro debut in 2009. Following a voluntary layoff due to contractual disputes, the 28-year-old former professional kickboxer will take a step up in opposition when he faces Washington, a U.S. Navy veteran who challenged heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder earlier this year in a hard-fought bout.

“The day has been set and it can’t come soon enough,” said Miller. “Fighting is my life and being able to make my debut at Barclays Center is beyond monumental. This will be a night to remember for me, my family and for the fans.”

"Jarrell Miller is the heir to the heavyweight championship throne,” said Dmitriy Salita, President of Salita Promotions. “Like the great American heavyweights from Brooklyn, Mike Tyson and Riddick Bowe, Jarrell has the skills and charisma to be the face of the heavyweight division. Following in their footsteps I believe he is the next boxing superstar from the world famous borough."

Ranked No. 5 by the WBO and No. 7 by the WBA and IBF, Miller earned three stoppage victories in 2016, including a third-round TKO over veteran Fred Kassi in his 2016 headlining fight on ShoBox: The New Generation, where he landed 57 percent of his power shots.

“I’m a born, bred fighter,” Miller continued. “I’ve been fighting since Day 1. I’m good at everything – damn good at everything. I can box, I can slug, and I bring the pain. Every time I go into a fight, I look for the knockout. I’m fast, I’m powerful, and I’ve got a big damn mouth.”

Charismatic and eloquent with an outspoken affinity for cheeseburgers, Miller doesn’t hesitate to dole out trash talk, especially when it comes to his opinion on the state of the heavyweight division and its big names.

"The heavyweight division is gaining momentum overseas but it’s still wide open,” Miller continued. “Big Baby Miller has arrived to stay. I will shake up the division by turning it upside down and I will put not just my beloved hometown of Brooklyn on the map, but the entire United States of America.”

The 6-foot-6 Washington, 35, is a well-rounded athlete from Vallejo, Calif. who turned to pro boxing in 2012. He played football under Pete Carroll and Steve Sarkisian at University of Southern California and was part of the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks practice squads before turning to boxing. Washington holds victories over experienced one-time Wladimir Klitschko foe Eddie Chambers and veteran Ray Austin. He will be making his East Coast debut on July 29.

"I’d like to take this opportunity to personally welcome Big Baby Miller to big-time boxing," said Washington. "Big Baby Miller has done a lot of talking, I’ll be looking to stop that talking from the moment the bell to start the fight rings."