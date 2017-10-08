Mijares Runs Streak to Nine

By Derek Bonnett

Durango, Mexico’s Cristian Mijares kept busy lacing up the leather for his third decision victory of 2017. Mijares, 36, took on the once-beaten Jesus Arevalo, a boxer eight years his junior, and walked away a unanimous decision winner by scores of 100-92, 98-92, and 97-93. Arevalo, the aggressor throughout, was unable to land effectively while coming forward on the wily veteran.

Mijares, a three-time super flyweight champion, was once regarded with lofty Pound for Pound potential until a 2008 defeat to Vic Darchinyan. Since moving up in weight, Mijares has surprised many by remaining a viable contender losing only to Leo Santa Cruz and, controversially, to Victor Terrazas. In 2016, Mijares upset the unbeaten featherweight Andres Gutierrez to position himself as a perennial contender. However, "El Diamante" has campaigned at super featherweight this entire year and is rated as high as fifth by the WBC.

At present, Mijares’ resume stands at 58-8-2 (26). Arevalo fell to 25-2-1 (15).