Mijares Runs Streak to Nine


Mijares wins nine in a row.

By Derek Bonnett

 

Durango, Mexico’s Cristian Mijares kept busy lacing up the leather for his third decision victory of 2017. Mijares, 36, took on the once-beaten Jesus Arevalo, a boxer eight years his junior, and walked away a unanimous decision winner by scores of 100-92, 98-92, and 97-93. Arevalo, the aggressor throughout, was unable to land effectively while coming forward on the wily veteran.

 

Mijares, a three-time super flyweight champion, was once regarded with lofty Pound for Pound potential until a 2008 defeat to Vic Darchinyan. Since moving up in weight, Mijares has surprised many by remaining a viable contender losing only to Leo Santa Cruz and, controversially, to Victor Terrazas. In 2016, Mijares upset the unbeaten featherweight Andres Gutierrez to position himself as a perennial contender. However, "El Diamante" has campaigned at super featherweight this entire year and is rated as high as fifth by the WBC.

 

At present, Mijares’ resume stands at 58-8-2 (26). Arevalo fell to 25-2-1 (15).


