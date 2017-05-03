class="_affBodyDiv">
Mendez Edges Out Redkach In Studio City


Pic Andy Samuelson Premier Boxing Champions
Pic Andy Samuelson Premier Boxing Champions

Argenis Mendez, 24-5-1-(12), scored a 10 round split decision win over world ranked lightweight Ivan Redkach, 20-3-1-(16), at the Sportsmans Lodge, Studio City, California on Tuesday.

 

At the end of 10 hard fought rounds the difference between the two was when referee Raul Caiz Jr deducted a point from Redkach for a headbut in round three. The scores were 96-93,95-94, 95-94.

 

Speaking on Premierboxingchampions.com Mendez said:“I used my skill and my speed throughout the fight, but I waited to come forward until the fourth or fifth round.I knew he wasn’t going to be able to knock me out because I have great defense. I see every punch.”

 

“The judges were wrong; I won that fight,” Redkach insisted. “I felt that I knocked him down and the referee didn’t call it, and he took the point away and that cost me.

 

“I never felt any pain. I fought like I wanted to and I thought I did enough. They were wrong. This was my night.”

 

“I thought the scorecards were too close,” Mendez countered. “I thought I won by a much larger margin.”

 

Other results

Super Bantamweight Brandon Figuera w pts 8 Luis Fernando Saavedra

Super Lightweight Luis Adrian Bello w tko 2 Luis Araiza

Bantamweight Jonathan Arturo Torres w pts 6 Antonio Santa Cruz

Lightweight Julian Rodarte w pts 6 Jesus Aguinaga

Welterweight Herbert Acevedo w pts 6 Jerome Rogriquez

Super Welterweight Richard Acevedo w ko 4 Anthony Woods

Lightweight Juan Funez w pts 4 Matt Murphy




