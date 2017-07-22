class="_affBodyDiv">
McMillan Still Bobbing And Weaving 25 Years After World Title Win




It is a little over 25 years since Colin McMillian wrested the WBO featherweight title from Italian born champion Maurizio Stecca. In fact it was May 16, 1992 to be exact that the then 26 year-old from Barking in Essex, boxed a master class over 12 rounds to unanimously out-point his more experienced foe to become world champion.

 

Now aged 51 and still looking as fit and youthful as he did in his prime, Colin is still involved in boxing and is now promoting a new boxing aid that can easily be attached to any punch bag. The accessary,called the Box Weave Attachment, is designed to help boxers avoid opponents punches by bobbing and weaving whilst punching the bag. The Box Weave Attachment is easily fitted to any punch bag and will become the ideal training partner for any boxer.

 

To find out more about the Box Weave Attachment Click here

 

 


