McDonnell-Solis II Ends In Disappointment

Jamie McDonnell and Liborio Solis waited a whole year to re-match for the WBA Bantamweight Championship but the outcome was what neither wanted, a third round technical draw after a clash of heads left McDonnell with a dreadful cut over his left eye in Monte Carlo on Saturday night.

Many believed McDonnell was fortunate to receive a unanimous decision last November and the Doncaster world champion was determined to make amends for the criticism he has received, unfortunately the end result does nothing for champion or challenger.

Solis started brightly, just as he did twelve months ago, and was using raiding tactics and counter punching to pepper McDonnell’s face whenever they came together, busting the champion’s nose. McDonnell used his long range to jab Solis and was started to warm into the bout with head and body attacks from round two but round three was the final one for a fight that was slowly starting to heat up into an entertaining one.

Early in round three it was a coming together that left McDonnell with a horrendous gash over his right eye, the blood immediately began to flow and it was obvious the referee was very concerned. McDonnell sensed that perhaps he was on the verge of seeing his efforts thwarted by an early stoppage and went after Solis, leading to a tremendous ninety second period were both men went toe to toe and traded big shots. But the bleeding did not cease or subside and the referee called in the doctor, who advised that the fight be stopped for safety reasons.

There will be those that claim that perhaps McDonnell’s corner should have been allowed to work on the cut but it was a nasty injury and whether it was another round or not the outcome would have been the same. It isn’t the conclusion that was hoped for and now McDonnell will relinquish his belt and move up in weight, he had already stated this would be his last fight at Bantamweight no matter the result. McDonnell and Solis will be both be disappointed by this, Solis will be in line to fight for the vacant belt for sure, perhaps against Paul Butler, whilst McDonnell will be looking at more world title bouts at Super Bantam and Feather.