British boxer Gavin McDonnell will will face Mexican Rey Vargas for the the vacant WBC super bantamweight title in Hull,England on February 25.

The fight was confirmed this week and will takle place at the Ice Arena in the city.



After hearing the new McDonnell said: “I have to pinch myself that it’s finally here,”



British heavyweight David Allen will aso be on card

January 4, 2017