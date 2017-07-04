McDonnell And Solis Have 20 Days To Agree Rematch Terms

British boxer Jamie McDonnell’s team and Liborio Solis’ team have reached an agreement to have their revenge for the WBA Bantamweight belt and, thus, they avoided the purse bids ordered by the Championships Committee for this Monday, July 3rd, 2017.

The boxers had their fight last December and the victory went to McDonnell by unanimous decision (116-112, 115-113 and 117-111). Solis’ team asked for the evaluation of the fight because they believed it was a controversial result. This request was attended by the Championships Committee and, later, a second fight between the boxers was ordered.

Team McDonnell and team Solis have 20 days to send the contracts duly signed to the WBA offices.