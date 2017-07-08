Mayweather Jr Vs McGregor Media Tour Announced

Mayweather & McGregor Meet for the First Time in Four Open-to-the-Public Press Conferences Delivering Global Superstars Directly to Fans in Three Countries Over Four Days
Tour Begins Tuesday, July 11 in Los Angeles
Before Visiting Toronto, New York City & London
In anticipation of the unprecedented showdown between legendary boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, the fighters will embark on a four-city international press tour beginning Tuesday, July 11 in Los Angeles where Mayweather and McGregor will square off for the very first time.
Each of the four celebratory events will be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, fitting for a fight that was made by and for the fans that have demanded it.
The Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour will touch down in four cities in three countries across four days—Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City and London—in promotion of this once-in-a-lifetime event on Saturday, August 26. The event will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV®.
MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR World Tour Dates & Cities:
TUESDAY, JULY 11
LOS ANGELES
STAPLES Center
12:00 p.m. PT - Media Arrival & Credential Pickup
12:30 p.m. PT - Doors Open to the Public
1:30 p.m. PT - Pre-Show Begins in Arena
2:30 p.m. PT - Live Show
3:00 p.m. PT - Fighters/Media Only Availability (Immediately following Press Conference)
Fan Entry: To acquire a complimentary ticket to the Los Angeles event go to AXS.com beginning today, July 7 at Noon PT. You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.
WEDNESDAY, JULY 12
TORONTO
Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
4:30 p.m. ET - Doors Open to the Public
6:00 p.m. ET - Live Show
Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming
THURSDAY, JULY 13
BROOKLYN, NEW YORK
Barclays Center
4:00 p.m. ET - Media Arrival
5:00 p.m. ET - Fighters/Media Only Availability
5:30 p.m. ET - Doors Open to the Public
6:00 p.m. ET - Pre-Show Begins In Arena
7:00 p.m. ET - Live Show
Fan Entry: Complimentary tickets to the Brooklyn event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, July 8 at noon (if tickets are still available). You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.
FRIDAY, JULY 14
LONDON
The SSE Arena, Wembley
5 p.m. BST - Doors Open to the Public
5 p.m. BST – Fighters/Media Only Availability
6 p.m. BST - Pre-Show Begins In Arena
7 p.m. BST – Live Show
Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming
*** ADDITIONAL DETAILS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY ***