Mayweather Jr Vs McGregor Media Tour Announced

Mayweather & McGregor Meet for the First Time in Four Open-to-the-Public Press Conferences Delivering Global Superstars Directly to Fans in Three Countries Over Four Days

Tour Begins Tuesday, July 11 in Los Angeles

Before Visiting Toronto, New York City & London

In anticipation of the unprecedented showdown between legendary boxing champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather and UFC champion “The Notorious” Conor McGregor, the fighters will embark on a four-city international press tour beginning Tuesday, July 11 in Los Angeles where Mayweather and McGregor will square off for the very first time.

Each of the four celebratory events will be OPEN TO THE PUBLIC, fitting for a fight that was made by and for the fans that have demanded it.

The Mayweather vs. McGregor world tour will touch down in four cities in three countries across four days—Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City and London—in promotion of this once-in-a-lifetime event on Saturday, August 26. The event will be produced and distributed by SHOWTIME PPV®.

MAYWEATHER vs. MCGREGOR World Tour Dates & Cities:

TUESDAY, JULY 11

LOS ANGELES

STAPLES Center

12:00 p.m. PT - Media Arrival & Credential Pickup

12:30 p.m. PT - Doors Open to the Public

1:30 p.m. PT - Pre-Show Begins in Arena

2:30 p.m. PT - Live Show

3:00 p.m. PT - Fighters/Media Only Availability (Immediately following Press Conference)

Fan Entry: To acquire a complimentary ticket to the Los Angeles event go to AXS.com beginning today, July 7 at Noon PT. You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

TORONTO

Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

4:30 p.m. ET - Doors Open to the Public

6:00 p.m. ET - Live Show

Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming

THURSDAY, JULY 13

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK

Barclays Center

4:00 p.m. ET - Media Arrival

5:00 p.m. ET - Fighters/Media Only Availability

5:30 p.m. ET - Doors Open to the Public

6:00 p.m. ET - Pre-Show Begins In Arena

7:00 p.m. ET - Live Show

Fan Entry: Complimentary tickets to the Brooklyn event are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets will also be available at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center starting Saturday, July 8 at noon (if tickets are still available). You MUST have a ticket to enter. Tickets available on a first-come, first-served basis and will be limited to four (4) per customer.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

LONDON

The SSE Arena, Wembley

5 p.m. BST - Doors Open to the Public

5 p.m. BST – Fighters/Media Only Availability

6 p.m. BST - Pre-Show Begins In Arena

7 p.m. BST – Live Show

Fan Entry: Ticket information is forthcoming

*** ADDITIONAL DETAILS WILL BE ANNOUNCED SHORTLY ***