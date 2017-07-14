Mayweather And McGregor Face Off In New York

FLOYD MAYWEATHER
"I knew that this was going to be a huge event. We had to give the people what they wanted to see and if we break the PPV record, all I’ll be doing is breaking my own record.
"I’m just thankful to be in this position. To be at this age and compete against young guys, it’s a blessing. He’s bigger, he has a longer reach and I’ve been inactive. Plus, we’ve never seen him lose standing up. He feels like he’s the best. I was the best when I was competing. So I think I had to come back for this last hurrah.
"Even though I haven’t been competing in boxing, you still have young guys calling me out all the time. Even the MMA fighters call me out.
"My thing is that either I’m going to get him, or he’s going to get me. The outcome is going to be what it’s going to be. Once you have that mindset, you’re going to be okay. He’s coming for me and I’m coming for him.
"Nobody knows that squared circle like me. I know angles. I know where to touch you at. I know what you don’t like. I don’t have to watch your tapes. That’s something I’m blessed with. But, he’s unorthodox. So it’ll definitely be something different in the ring. I just have to keep my composure.
"I have to stand up for the Americans and the American fight fans. He represents his country and I represent the red, white and blue. I represent everyone in this country.
"I’ve been doing this for 21 years in five weigh classes. I’ve never quit."