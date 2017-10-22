class="_affBodyDiv">
Mayfield,Millet and Martinez,Post Wins In San Francisco



Saturday night at the historic San Francisco Armory, the "Back to Business" card took place with local fighters, Karim Mayfield, Raquel Miller and Xavier Martinez moving forward with victories.
Karim "Hard Hitta" Mayfield (20-4-1, 11 KOs), cruised to a 6-round unanimous decision over outmatched Miguel Dumas (10-0, 7 KOs), giving him his first defeat. With the win, Mayfield captures he the WBU Welterweight Americas Belt. Scorecards read 60-54 twice, and 55-54.
Middleweight, Raquel "Pretty Beast" Miller (5-0, 3 KOs) remained undefeated with a 1st round knockout against Lisa Garland (15-9, 8 KOs). Time was 2:00 of round one.
Xavier Martinez (10-0, 5 KOs) stayed unbeaten winning by 2nd round knockout over Raymond Chacon (7-27-1) in a 6-round featherweight bout. Time was 2:59
Ricardo Pinell (15-3-1, 8 KOs) won a lopsided unanimous decision against Carlos Ruiz (8-4, 3 KO) in a 6-round middleweight bout. Score cards read 60-54 across the board.
Will Shaw (3-0, 3 KOs) defeated Lenard Davis (1-0-3) with a 2nd round TKO in a scheduled 4-round super lightweight bout. Time was .50 of round two.


