Mon 1-May-2017
Liev Schreiber delivers golden performance as Chuck Wepner
In the annals of movie history, boxing has played a distinctive role. By John J. Raspanti

After defeating his latest opponent, Amir Mansour waits for his shot at the heavyweight championship of the world
The war of words between Duco Events and Team Fury has heated up in recent days with the shock announcement that WBO mandatory heavyweight contender H...
A shot at a world title drives heavyweight contender Amir Mansour. When he stepped into the ring last month to face Travis Kauffmann, Mansour was a ...
Former light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev entered the small conference room ready to meet the assemble of boxing scribes posed to pepper him ...
Wed 3-May-2017
Why Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. can defeat Canelo Alvarez this Saturday Canelo Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions are making a huge mistake in taking on Julio Caesar Chavez Jr. in a fight in a few days. Why? By Blake "Racehorse" Chavez

Boxing News Wire - By Icheehuahua














Martinez Issues Warcing To Warrington

Walsh Eyes Battle Of Britain

Evans Eyes Title Shot

Burnett Says It's His Time Now

Winning For Alvarez Is Worth More Than Just A Title

Kekalainen And Lane Added To Helsinki Card

Mendez Edges Out Redkach In Studio City

Davis Promises To Punish Walsh's Mistakes

Farmer Wins for Urban League

Wladimir Klitschko Post Fight Interview

Sun 30-Apr-2017
Wembley Stadium undercard results: Quigg, Campbell and Taylor post victories Former super bantamweight champion Scott Quigg outfought Viorel Simon over 12 furious rounds at the Wembley Stadium in London, England Saturday night. By John J. Raspanti

Nietes Becomes 3 Time World Champ

Marrero Shocks Zambrano In Las Vegas

Quigg, Campbell And Taylor Victorious On Wembley Undercard

Pulev Tames Johnson In Sofia

Joshua And Klitschko Weigh In

Anthony Joshua: 'I win. It’s not complicated'

Arias Vs Magomedov Added To Ward Vs Kovalev ll Card

Warrington Returns Against Kiko Martinez

Pulev And Johnson Weigh in

Burnett To Challenge Haskins For World Title

Sun 30-Apr-2017
Floored in round six, Joshua gets up and stops Klitschko Knocked down and seemingly out on his feet in round six, Anthony Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) dug deep to stop former undisputed heavyweight champion Wladimr Klitschko (64-5, 53 KOs) in round 11 at a raucous Wembley Stadium in London, England Saturday night. By John J. Raspanti
Joshua Fully Prepared To Face Klitschko

Broadway Boxing Returns On May 18

Tete Confirmed As WBO Bantamweight King

Helenius Ready For Chisora Rematch

Martin Returns With A Win Tunica

