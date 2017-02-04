Martin Vs Cruz Added To Golovkin/Jacobs Undercard

Lightweight Prospects, WBC Lightweight Continental Americas Champion, Ryan Martin , (17-0, 10 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio via Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Port Chester, New York’s Bryant Cruz , (17-1-0, 8 KO’s) will battle in a scheduled ten rounder on Saturday, March 18 at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.



Martin vs. Cruz will be featured on the televised undercard of the World Middleweight Championship between Unified Middleweight World Champion Gennady Golovkin, (36-0-0, 33 KO’s) and WBA Middleweight World Champion and Mandatory Challenger Daniel Jacobs, (32-1, 29 KO’s). The event will be broadcast live by HBO Pay-Per-View beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.

The 23-year-old Martin said about his title defense, “Fighting at the Garden is a huge opportunity for my team and me. Especially, being on the undercard of the biggest fight of the year, broadcast by the leader of sports, HBO Boxing. On March 18 fans in attendance and viewers from around the globe will see why I’m among boxing’s best prospects.”

"I am hungry and excited to get back in the ring, especially on such a big card,” said Cruz. Fighting an undefeated prospect shows that I’m willing to face anyone to get to the top and will take any opportunity that comes my way. I am bringing my A-game on March 18 and WILL get the win."



Promoter Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions said: “We’re thrilled to add this compelling fourth fight to the outstanding March 18 event at Madison Square Garden and telecast live on HBO Pay-Per-View. Ryan Martin and Bryant Cruz are two exciting, young lightweights and it’s the perfect action packed fight to kick off the telecast and the main card at The Mecca of Boxing, Madison Square Garden.”

February 3, 2017