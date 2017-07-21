Main Events Ink Frank Galarza

Main Events have signed Brooklyn super welterweight Frank "Notorious" Galarza (17-2-2, 11 KOs). Galarza, 31, made his professional debut in 2010 as a highly-prized prospect. He built up a fan base in the New York area with his all-action style, while remaining undefeated for six years. He suffered two losses following some inactivity and promotional issues. Now, with a new promoter and a new manager, Galarza is ready to resume his climb to the top of the 154 lb. division.

After nearly a year-long lay off, Galarza can’t wait to re-enter the ring and is excited to be fighting under the Main Events’ banner. He said, "I am just one of those fighters who will never turn down anyone. I will fight anyone. I wanted to work with Main Events because I have seen what they have done in the past. I like the way they move their fighters. I have seen what they have done with Curtis Stevens and, for me, I just felt that it was a perfect fit. After speaking with Kathy [Duva] and Jolene [Mizzone], I just knew it was right."

Galarza added, "My goal right now is to get back into the ring and start taking over. I am just grateful that Main Events has given me this opportunity right now. I promise that I am going to give my all and give everything that I have left to give to this sport. I am going to dedicate myself and put my heart into this. I guarantee you that my story hasn’t ended. You are going to hear a champion’s story told about me and it is going to be a story worth talking about. We are going for the movie!"

Daughter Joy Looks on as Frank Signs his Main Events’ Promotional Contract Photo Courtesy of Frank Galarza

Frank carries the same passion that he feels for his boxing career into his personal life. He believes it is imperative that he give back to his community. In addition to his rigorous schedule training, his day job as a personal trainer and parenting his first child, seven-month old daughter, Joy, he is also heavily involved in a youth program he founded in 2014 called Youth Fighting Forward that currently operates in Brooklyn and Danbury, CT. "We focus on the kids. We try to offer free boxing classes for the kids as well as mentoring and tutoring," explained Galarza. For more information regarding Frank’s passion project, Youth Fighting Forward, visit: frankgalarza.com/youthfightingforward

"Notorious" is managed by Adrian Clark who also manages Main Events stablemate Cassius Chaney. When asked about Galarza’s signing with Main Events he said, "Extremely happy to have Frank with such a prestigious company as Main Events. After meeting with Frank and learning what he wanted for the remainder of his career, it was a no brainer for me to reach out to Kathy & Jolene to make this happen. I told Frank, all he has to do is deliver, they will make you a star."

"Frank Galarza is one of the fighters that I’ve always felt we could promote well," said Main Events CEO Kathy Duva. "He has a fan-friendly style and fans in the New York and Connecticut area, so he’s really a perfect fit for Main Events. Now it’s time to get to work!"