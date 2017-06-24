class="_affBodyDiv">
MaxBoxing
Crave Online

SPORTS  >  MAXBOXING
MaxTV Podcasts Fight Schedule Radio Todays Press Message Boards
Login
 
Max Analysis
John Raspanti
Radio Rahim
Radio Rahimn's Interviews Radio Rahim's Facebook Radio Rahim's Google+ Radio Rahim's Website email Radio Rahim

LUIS CORTES

 		Luis Cortes Archive

ALEC KOHUT

 		Alec Kohut Archive

MARTY MULCAHEY

 		Marty Mulcahey Archive

ALLAN SCOTTO

 		Allan Scotto Archive

STEPHEN TOBEY

 		Stephen Tobey Archive

GERMAN VILLASENOR

 		German Villasenor Archive

ANSON WAINWRIGHT

 		Anson Wainwright Archive

MATTHEW PARAS

 		Matthew Paras Archive

DANIEL KRAVETZ

 		Daniel Kravetz Archive

JASON GONZALEZ

 		Jason Gonzalez Archive

:: E-Mail Support ::

Mabundji Destroys Mukanya, Mayala Shocks Silverman



The Cape Sun Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa hosted a night of entertaining professional boxing on Friday June 23, headlined by two fights for vacant World Boxing Federation (WBF) All Africa titles. And both WBF bouts had surprising endings, in different ways.

At Super Middleweight, in a clash between two Congo-born but South Africa-based punchers, Jimmy Mabundji landed first and quickly overwhelmed normally durable Dido Mukanya, showing vicious power to score a highly impressive first round knockout victory.

The new WBF All Africa Champion improved his record to 8-3 (6), and won his first title in the paid ranks. Mukanya, suffering his first loss inside the distance, travels back to Johannesburg at 9-5 (6).

Massive underdog Antonio Mayala, from Angola but now fighting out of South Africa, shocked Johannesburg-favourite Jared “Mr. Hollywood” Silverman to win the WBF All Africa Welterweight title, putting on what was probably the best performance of his career.

Mayala was ahead on all three scorecards (79-75, 78-74 and 77-75), and had mostly been in control of the action, when he forced referee Eddie Marshall to wave the fight off in round nine, giving him a surprising, but well-deserved, technical knockout victory.

The first ever WBF Champion from Angola, Mayala took his record to 8-3 (5), while 25-year-old Silverman, coming off five straight victories, drops to 9-4 (4).

The show was promoted by Kalakoda Promotions.




Subscribe to feed Subscribe to feed
<--->

© 2010 MaxBoxing UK Ltd