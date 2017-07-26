Lomachenko Fully Prepared To Face Marriaga

Next week, two-division world champion and pound for pound superstar Vasyl Lomachenko (8-1, 6 KOs), of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi, Ukraine, who has won his last five fights by knockout, returns to a Los Angeles ring for the first time in over three years when he headlines an all-action card, on Saturday, August 5, at Microsoft Theater

Lomachenko will be defending his WBO junior lightweight world title against two-time world title challenger and Top-10 contender Miguel Marriaga, (25-2, 21 KOs), from Arjona, Colombia. He won 15 of his previous 20 fights by way of knockout.

Top Rank® stopped by Lomachenko’s Oxnard-based training camp today. Below are a few quotes and photos from his workout.

LOMACHENKO QUOTES

"It’s so exciting to be fighting on ESPN. So many more people are going to learn a lot about me and what I am capable of doing in the ring on Saturday night.

"When I face Marriaga on Saturday, I will need to find the right keys to unlock his defensive door and do what I do best in the ring.

"Marriaga is a strong fighter. He has heart. I have prepared hard to face him

"I need to look again at Marriaga’s full fight video against Oscar Valdez to get the best battle plan in my mind to fight him.

"People ask me about Orlando Salido. My answer is that I fight for Top Rank and will take on who they schedule for me. But I would like to welcome Salido to Lomachenko University in the ring some day..

"While growing up, my dream and my goal was to win an Olympic gold medal. I did that and both times they were the proudest moments in my amateur career.

"Now my professional goal is to be recognized as pound for pound, the world’s best fighter. To do this I must defeat Marriaga and then to be recognized as the pound for pound best I must fight champions and unify world titles.

"I like living and training in Oxnard. It reminds me of the small town I grew up in Ukraine"