Marriaga and Lomachencko face off

WBO super featherweight champion Vasyl Lomachenko and challenger Miguel Marriaga both made weight Saturday ahead of their world title clash at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, California on Saturday. WBO super featherweight title Vasyl Lomachenko 130 vs. Miguel Marriaga 129.8 NABF/NABO lightweight title Ray Beltran 134.4 vs. Bryan Vasquez 136.8 Only Beltran can win the titles. Photo: Mikey Williams/Top Rank





