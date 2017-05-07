Lemieux Out-Points Reyes/Matthysse Stops Taylor In 5

Former IBF middleweight champ David Lemieux, 38-3-(33 ) scored a unanimous 10 round decision over Marco “Dorado: Reyes, 35-5-(26) on the undercard of the Alvarez/Chavez Jr undercard in Las Vegas on Saturday night

Lemieux landed his trademark big punches many times but Reyes survived the 10 rounds but lost on three judges cards by scores of 99-90, 99-90, and 99-91.

Another former world champion on the card Lucas Matthysse scored a fifth round knockout over Emanuel Taylor in a welterweight bout . The end came after 2.21 of the fifth round.