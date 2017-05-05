Tweet Lemieux And Reyes Set For Vegas Showdown



Fighters on the undercard of Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. hosted a press conference Thursday at MGM Grand Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas ahead of their bouts on Saturday, May 6. Co-main event fighters former IBF Middleweight Champion David Lemieux (37-3, 33 KOs) and Middleweight contender Marco "Dorado" Reyes (35-4, 26 KOs) were joined by former WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion Lucas "La Maquina" Matthysse (37-4, 34 KOs), Welterweight contender Emmanuel "Tranzforma" Taylor (20-4, 14 KOs), NABF Featherweight Champion Joseph "Jojo" Diaz, Jr. and IBA Featherweight Champion Manuel "Tino" Avila (22-0, 8 KOs) Fighting on the preliminary undercard "free view" stream on HBO beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT, lightweight prospect Ryan "Kingry" Garcia (8-0, 7 KOs) will face Tyrone Luckey (8-6-3, 6 KOs) and flyweight prospect Marlen Esparza (1-0) will take on Samantha Salazar (2-3-1). Former Mexican Olympian Raul "El Cugar" Curiel will make his pro debut against Jesus Sanchez (1-1-2). Super bantamweight contender Ronny Rios (27-1, 12 KOs) will fight Daniel Noriega (28-10-1, 15 KOs) and lightweight prospect Joseph "Diamante" Aguirre (16-0, 9 KOs) will take on Angel Aispuro (8-4-2) beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT. Below is what the fighters had to say at Thursday’s final press conference:





DAVID LEMIEUX, Former IBF Middleweight World Champion: "I’m back, I’m expecting this to be a great night of boxing and to put on a show. I started training immediately after my last fight in March and look forward to Saturday night." MARCO "DORADO" REYES, Middleweight Contender: "Without my team, I wouldn’t be here. This is going to be an explosive fight between two big puncher fighters in the ring." LUCAS "LA MAQUINA" MATTHYSSE, Former WBC Silver Super Lightweight Champion: "Training camp has been great with Joel Diaz, it has worked so well with him. I’m going to put on a great fight-see everyone on Saturday." JOE DEGUARDIA, President of Star Boxing: "There are many special things about the Canelo vs. Chavez, Jr. fight. I’m extremely impressed with the undercard, and it is amazing we can put together a quality card like this for the fight. It’s a true testimony to the sport." EMANUEL "TRANZFORMER" TAYLOR, Welterweight Contender: "May 6-what can I say? Lucas Matthysse is strong and powerful but it’s my time now. I’m here and I’m hungry, I’ve been working my whole life for this. I’m excited to fight in front of all the Mexican fans on Cinco de Mayo-expect fireworks on May 6." JOSEPH "JOJO" DIAZ, JR., NABF Featherweight Champion: "We had a ten week training camp, and trained very hard for this fight. We’re both young, undefeated fighters and there is a lot at stake here for of us because we could both potentially be mandatory challengers. We’re going to put on a great show for the millions watching and the thousands in attendance." MANUEL "TINO" AVILA, IBA Featherweight Champion: "I’ve been with Golden Boy my whole career, and without them-I wouldn’t be at this stage right now. This is going to be an action-packed fight and someone’s ’0’ has to go." MARLEN ESPARZA, Super Flyweight Prospect: "I’m really excited about this opportunity and experience, and I want to thank everyone for backing me and seeing the vision I see. I’m very proud to be on this card with so many other amazing fighters. On fight night, it’s not about win or lose, its about how I win." RYAN "KINGRY" GARCIA, Lightweight Prospect: "I put a lot of dedication to this fight, I’m treating this like a world championship fight. I’m coming in explosive with my speed and power-and everyone will see me put on a tremendous show on Saturday night." TYRONE LUCKEY, Lightweight Prospect: "Come May 6th, I’m going to give Ryan Garcia the best fight of this life. A little physical education is always good and everyone will see us put on a great fight." RAUL "EL CUGAR" CURIEL, Former Mexican Olympian: "You will see me put on the best show in the ring, and I want to thank everybody involved who helped us put on a great night of boxing." RONNY RIOS, Super Bantamweight Contender: "This is my first fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend, so I want to thank my family, Golden Boy Promotions and my team-I wouldn’t be here without them." JOSEPH "DIAMANTE" AGUIRRE, Lightweight Prospect: "I’m really excited, I come from Cancun, Mexico and I’m looking forward to this opportunity. This is my first time fighting in Vegas-I’ve always fought in Mexico, so this is a dream come true for me."













