Lebedev Retains WBA Crown By Defeating Flanagan

WBA cruiserweight “super” champion Denis Lebedev, 30-2-(22), retained his title by defeating Mark Flanagan.22-4-(15) ,over 12 rounds on Sunday at the DIVS in Ekaterinburg, Russia.

Lebedev decked Flanagan with a body shot in round nine on his way to a clear 119-108, 119-108 and 120-107 verdict .

On the undercard Qudratillo “The Punisher” Abduqaxorov scored a 12 round unanimous decision win over Dmitry “The Mechanic” Mikhaylenko . Abduqaxorov was deducted a point in round seven after an accidental headbutt.

In a lightweight bout Pavel Malikov scored a 10 round split decision win over former world title challenger Daiki Kaneko. Malikov caught Kaneko cold in the opening round by decking him early and again late in the fight but Kaneko managed to stay the course.

In a featherweight bout Mark Uranov scored an eight round split decision win over Jin Miura in a clash for the WBO Asia Pacific Youth title.