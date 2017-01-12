Latest Championship News From The BBBOC

British Championship



HEAVYWEIGHT

DILLIAN WHYTE (Holder) v SAM SEXTON

The Stewards were advised that Dillian Whyte relinquished the Championship.

CRUISERWEIGHT (Vacant)

CRAIG KENNEDY v MATTHEW ASKIN

Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 11th January 2017, at the Board’s Head Office, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Blain McGuigan. The above contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

FRANK BUGLIONI (Holder)

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

CALLUM SMITH (Holder)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

TOMMY LANGFORD (Holder) v CRAIG CUNNINGHAM

The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Frank Warren for the above voluntary defence to take place in April 2017 at a venue as yet to be advised.

ELLIOTT MATTHEWS v JACK ARNFIELD

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steve Wood, will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2017 in Bolton.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

LIAM WILLIAMS (Holder) v AHMET PATTERSON

A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Frank Warren for the above contest.

WELTERWEIGHT

BRADLEY SKEETE (Holder) v SHAYNE SINGLETON

A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Frank Warren for the above contest.

JOHN O’DONNELL v ERICK OCHIENG

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steve Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 18th March 2016 at York Hall, London.

This contest is also for the Vacant English Welterweight Championship.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

TYRONE NURSE (Holder) v O’HARA DAVIES

O’Hara Davies withdrew from the above contest.

LIGHTWEIGHT

SCOTT CARDLE (Holder)

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

MARTIN JOSEPH WARD (Holder) v MAXI HUGHES

The above contest to be promoted by Eddie Hearn, will take place on Saturday, 25th March 2017 in Manchester. The winner to box Anthony Cacace when called upon to do so.

FEATHERWEIGHT

RYAN WALSH (Holder) v ISAAC LOWE

Purse bid were postponed for the above Championship.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

JAMES DICKENS (Holder) v THOMAS PATRICK WARD

The above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 25th February 2017 in Manchester.

BANTAMWEIGHT

RYAN BURNETT (Holder)

SUPER FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)

FLYWEIGHT

ANDREW SELBY (Holder) v CHARLIE EDWARDS

The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 8th February 2017, the contest to take place by the end of May 2017.



English Championship

HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)

NATHAN GORMAN v DOMINIC AKINLADE

The above contest to be promoted by Richard Hatton, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

C

RUISERWEIGHT

MATTHEW ASKIN (Holder)

See British Championships.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

JOEL MCINTYRE (Holder)

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

JAHMAINE SMYLE (Holder)

MIDDLEWEIGHT

LEE MARKHAM (Holder)

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT (Vacant)

MATTHEW RYAN v RICHARD SKELTON

Following Richard Godding withdrawing from the contest, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Pat Barrett for the above contest, which will take place on Friday, 24th March 2017 in Manchester.

WELTERWEIGHT (Vacant)

JOHN O’DONNELL v ERICK OCHIENG

The above contest to be promoted by Steve Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 18th March 2016 at York Hall, London.

This contest is also an eliminator for the British Welterweight Championship.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT (Vacant)

JOE HUGHES (Holder)

LIGHTWEIGHT

ROBBIE BARRETT (Holder) v KEVIN HOOPER

The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Steffy Bull for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Doncaster Dome.

LEE APPLEYARD v PETER COPE

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steffy Bull, will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Doncaster Dome.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)

SAM BOWEN v CHRIS CONWELL

Following Zelfa Barrett withdrawing from the Championship, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Carl Greaves for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 11th March 2017 at Harvey Hadden Sports Centre, Nottingham.

FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)

Reece Bellotti relinquished the above Championship.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT (Vacant)

JOSH KENNEDY v MICHAEL RAMABELETSA

Following Sean Davis relinquishing the Championship, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Steve Goodwin for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 18th March 2017at York Hall, London.

BANTAMWEIGHT (Vacant)

JOSH WALE v RAMESH AHMADI

Following Marc Leach withdrawing from the contest, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Doncaster Dome.

SUPER FLYWEIGHT

DON BROADHURST (Holder)

FLYWEIGHT

CHARLIE EDWARDS (Holder)



Be sure to "LIKE" the SecondsOut Facebook page.



January 12, 2017