Latest Championship News From The BBBOC

British Championship
HEAVYWEIGHT
DILLIAN WHYTE (Holder) v SAM SEXTON
The Stewards were advised that Dillian Whyte relinquished the Championship.
CRUISERWEIGHT (Vacant)
CRAIG KENNEDY v MATTHEW ASKIN
Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 11th January 2017, at the Board’s Head Office, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Blain McGuigan. The above contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
FRANK BUGLIONI (Holder)
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
CALLUM SMITH (Holder)
MIDDLEWEIGHT
TOMMY LANGFORD (Holder) v CRAIG CUNNINGHAM
The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Frank Warren for the above voluntary defence to take place in April 2017 at a venue as yet to be advised.
ELLIOTT MATTHEWS v JACK ARNFIELD
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steve Wood, will take place on Saturday, 6th May 2017 in Bolton.
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT
LIAM WILLIAMS (Holder) v AHMET PATTERSON
A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Frank Warren for the above contest.
WELTERWEIGHT
BRADLEY SKEETE (Holder) v SHAYNE SINGLETON
A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Frank Warren for the above contest.
JOHN O’DONNELL v ERICK OCHIENG
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steve Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 18th March 2016 at York Hall, London.
This contest is also for the Vacant English Welterweight Championship.
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT
TYRONE NURSE (Holder) v O’HARA DAVIES
O’Hara Davies withdrew from the above contest.
LIGHTWEIGHT
SCOTT CARDLE (Holder)
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT
MARTIN JOSEPH WARD (Holder) v MAXI HUGHES
The above contest to be promoted by Eddie Hearn, will take place on Saturday, 25th March 2017 in Manchester. The winner to box Anthony Cacace when called upon to do so.
FEATHERWEIGHT
RYAN WALSH (Holder) v ISAAC LOWE
Purse bid were postponed for the above Championship.
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT
JAMES DICKENS (Holder) v THOMAS PATRICK WARD
The above contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 25th February 2017 in Manchester.
BANTAMWEIGHT
RYAN BURNETT (Holder)
SUPER FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)
FLYWEIGHT
ANDREW SELBY (Holder) v CHARLIE EDWARDS
The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 8th February 2017, the contest to take place by the end of May 2017.
English Championship
HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)
NATHAN GORMAN v DOMINIC AKINLADE
The above contest to be promoted by Richard Hatton, will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.
C
RUISERWEIGHT
MATTHEW ASKIN (Holder)
See British Championships.
LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT
JOEL MCINTYRE (Holder)
SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT
JAHMAINE SMYLE (Holder)
MIDDLEWEIGHT
LEE MARKHAM (Holder)
SUPER WELTERWEIGHT (Vacant)
MATTHEW RYAN v RICHARD SKELTON
Following Richard Godding withdrawing from the contest, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Pat Barrett for the above contest, which will take place on Friday, 24th March 2017 in Manchester.
WELTERWEIGHT (Vacant)
JOHN O’DONNELL v ERICK OCHIENG
The above contest to be promoted by Steve Goodwin, will take place on Saturday, 18th March 2016 at York Hall, London.
This contest is also an eliminator for the British Welterweight Championship.
SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT (Vacant)
JOE HUGHES (Holder)
LIGHTWEIGHT
ROBBIE BARRETT (Holder) v KEVIN HOOPER
The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Steffy Bull for the above voluntary defence contest, which will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Doncaster Dome.
LEE APPLEYARD v PETER COPE
The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Steffy Bull, will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Doncaster Dome.
SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)
SAM BOWEN v CHRIS CONWELL
Following Zelfa Barrett withdrawing from the Championship, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Carl Greaves for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 11th March 2017 at Harvey Hadden Sports Centre, Nottingham.
FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)
Reece Bellotti relinquished the above Championship.
SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT (Vacant)
JOSH KENNEDY v MICHAEL RAMABELETSA
Following Sean Davis relinquishing the Championship, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Steve Goodwin for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 18th March 2017at York Hall, London.
BANTAMWEIGHT (Vacant)
JOSH WALE v RAMESH AHMADI
Following Marc Leach withdrawing from the contest, the Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above contest, which will take place on Saturday, 4th March 2017 at Doncaster Dome.
SUPER FLYWEIGHT
DON BROADHURST (Holder)
FLYWEIGHT
CHARLIE EDWARDS (Holder)
Be sure to "LIKE" the SecondsOut Facebook page.
January 12, 2017