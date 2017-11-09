Latest British Championship News From The BBBOC

BRITISH CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS

HEAVYWEIGHT

SAM SEXTON (Holder)

CRUISERWEIGHT

MATTHEW ASKIN (Holder) v STEPHEN SIMMONS

A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Sam Kynoch for the above voluntary defence contest.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

FRANK BUGLIONI (Holder) v CALLUM JOHNSON

Following injury to Callum Johnson, a new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Eddie Hearn.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

ROCKY FIELDING (Holder)

The mandatory challenger to be considered at the December meeting.

MIDDLEWEIGHT

TOMMY LANGFORD (Holder) v JACK ARNFIELD

Following agreement with all parties, the above contest to be promoted by Steve Wood, will take place on Saturday, 10th February 2018 at the Winter Gardens, Blackpool.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

LIAM WILLIAMS (Holder)

TED CHEESEMAN v JAMES METCALF

The Stewards decided to put out the above final eliminator contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 13th December 2017, the contest to take place by the end of March 2018.

This contest is also for Ted Cheeseman’s English Super Welterweight Championship and therefore the Purse will be split 60%/40%.

WELTERWEIGHT

BRADLEY SKEETE (Holder)

JOHN O’DONNELL v TAMUKA MUCHAPONDWA

The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Joshua Goodwin for the above final eliminator contest to take place on Friday, 16th February 2018 at the Indigo, O2 Arena. However, the contest must take place no later than this date or final eliminator status may be withdrawn.

This contest is also for John O’Donnell’s English Welterweight Championship and therefore the Purse will be split 60%/40%.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

JACK CATERALL (Holder)

JOE HUGHES v JOHNNY COYLE

Joe Hughes withdrew from the above final eliminator contest.

JEFF SAUNDERS v STEPHEN LEWIS

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 11th November 2017 in Newcastle.

LIGHTWEIGHT

LEWIS RITSON (Holder)

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

MARTIN JOSEPH WARD (Holder) v SAM BOWEN

The above contest will be put out to Purse bids in December.

FEATHERWEIGHT

RYAN WALSH (Holder) v ISAAC LOWE

The Stewards agreed to a request from Promoter Steve Wood for the above contest to take place on either 3rd or 17th February 2018 at a venue as yet to be confirmed.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

THOMAS PATRICK WARD (Holder) v SEAN DAVIS

The above voluntary defence contest to be promoted by Frank Warren, will take place on Saturday, 11th November 2017 in Newcastle.

BANTAMWEIGHT

JOSH WALE (Holder)

UKASHIR FAROOQ v SCOTT ALLAN

The above eliminator contest to be promoted by Iain Wilson, will take place on Thursday, 23rd November 2017 in Glasgow.

SUPER FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)

FLYWEIGHT

ANDREW SELBY (Holder)

EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIP

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

ANTHONY YIGIT (Holder) v JOE HUGHES

The above contest to be promoted by Blain McGuigan, will take place on Saturday, 2nd December 2017 at York Hall, London.

BANTAMWEIGHT (Vacant)

ASHLEY BRACE v MELANIA SORROCHE

The above contest to be promoted by Jamie Sanigar, will take place on Saturday, 9th December 2017 at Newport Centre.

COMMONWEALTH CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS

HEAVYWEIGHT

LENROY THOMAS (Holder) v DAVE ALLEN

A new date and venue is awaited from Promoter Eddie Hearn for the above contest.

ENGLISH CHAMPIONSHIP NEWS

HEAVYWEIGHT (Vacant)

NICK WEBB v DANIEL DUBOIS

Following the withdrawal of Nathan Gorman, the Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 13th December 2017, the contest to take place by the end of March 2018.

CRUISERWEIGHT

ARFAN IQBAL (Holder) v SIMON VALLILY

Following the opening of purse bids on Wednesday, 11th October 2017, the winning bid was submitted by Promoter Nisse Sauerland. The above contest will take place on a date and at a venue as yet to be advised.

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

LIAM CONROY (Holder) v CHRIS HOBBS

The above voluntary defence contest to be promoted by Johnney Lee Roye, will take place on Saturday, 25th November 2017 in Chorley. The winner to defend against Miles Shinkwin when called upon to do so.

DECLAN SPELMAN v SCOTT WESTGARTH

The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Stefy Bull for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on Saturday, 24th February 2018 in Doncaster.

RICKY SUMMERS v JOE SHERIFF

The Stewards decided to approve a request from Promoter Errol Johnson for the above eliminator contest, which will take place on 25th November 2017 in Bilston.

SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT

DARRYLL WILLIAMS (Holder) v LENNOX CLARK

The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 13th December 2017, the contest to take place by the end of March 2018.

MIDDLEWEIGHT (Vacant)

ELLIOTT MATTHEWS v GRANT DENNIS

The above contest to be promoted by Mark Prior, will take place on Friday, 1st December 2017 at York Hall, London.

SUPER WELTERWEIGHT

TED CHEESEMAN (Holder)

See British Championships.

WELTERWEIGHT

JOHN O’DONNELL (Holder) v TAMUKA MUCHAPONDWA

See British Championships.

SUPER LIGHTWEIGHT

AKEEM ENNIS-BROWN (Holder)

LIGHTWEIGHT

LEE APPLEYARD (Holder) v MARCUS FFRENCH

The above voluntary defence contest to be promoted by Stefy Bull, will take place on Saturday, 25th November 2017 at Doncaster Dome. The winner to defend against Myron Mills.

SUPER FEATHERWEIGHT

ZELFA BARRETT (Holder)

FEATHERWEIGHT (Vacant)

JORDAN GILL v BEN JONES

Following the relinquishment of the Championship by Samir Mouneimne, the Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 13th December 2017, the contest to take place by the end of March 2018.

SUPER BANTAMWEIGHT

JOSH KENNEDY (Holder) v LUCIEN REID

The Stewards decided to put out the above contest to purse bids to be submitted in accordance with the Terms and Conditions attached to the Board’s Head Office by 12:00noon on Wednesday, 13th December 2017, the contest to take place by the end of March 2018.

BANTAMWEIGHT (Vacant)

SUPER FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)

LOUA NASSER v BRADLEY WATSON

The above contest to be promoted by Dennis Hobson, will take place on a date as yet to be advised at the Royal Jersey Showground.

FLYWEIGHT (Vacant)