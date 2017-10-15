Lara Masterful Against Gausha

By Marc Livitz: Erislandy Lara was made to work, although not fully tested this evening by 2012 U.S. Olympian Terrell Gausha in Brooklyn. “The American Dream” Lara (25-2-2, 14 KO’s) successfully defended his IBO and WBA super welterweight titles by way of a clear unanimous decision and once again displayed his bushel full of skill and extensive amateur background learned in his former homeland of Cuba. He now calls Houston, Texas home.

Lara floored Gausha (20-1, 9 KO’s, Cleveland, Ohio) in the fourth round and was rarely pushed into any zones of discomfort through twelve full rounds. Judge Julie Lederman turned in a scorecard of 116-111, while fellow ringside participants Don Trella and Steve Weisfeld saw the bout at 117-110. After the contest, Erislandy indicated that he was ready for whatever challenges remain in the junior middleweight division and a matchup with former stablemate Jermell Charlo has intrigue written all over it.