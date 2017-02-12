Kreiskott Retains Title In Germany

In the main event of a self-promoted show at the EMKA Sportzentrum in Velbert, Germany, WBF International Heavyweight Champion Werner Kreiskott made a successful first defense of his title on Saturday night, February 11.

But it was not in as satisfying a way as he would have hoped, as Colombian challenger Epifanio Mendoza was disqualified at 2:47 of the fourth round. Up until that point it had been a rough fight at close quarters, but with Kreiskott getting the better of the exchanges.

Mendoza felt harassed by referee Mustafa Eranay, who had deducted a point from him in round three for punching with an open glove, so when Eranay broke the action again in round four, seemingly to again take a point from Mendoza, the veteran South American spit in the referees direction and was promptly disqualified.

Werner Kreiskott, now undefeated is his last thirteen fights, improved his professional record to 24-19-2 (17). At one point 12-19-1, he has truly turned his career around and has not lost a fight since former world champion Ruslan Chagaev beat him in September of 2012.

Mendoza, a former world title-challenger at Light Heavyweight who amazingly started his career at Middleweight in 1999, travels back to Barranquilla at 43-25-1 (37