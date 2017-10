Tweet Kovalev Vs Shabranskyy Fight For Vacant WBO Title



The World Boxing Organization voted today at their annual convention to sanction the upcoming battle at the Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, November 25 between former unified light heavyweight world champion Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev (30-2-1, 26 KOs) and Vyacheslav "Lion Heart" Shabranskyy (19-1, 16 KOs) for the vacant WBO Light Heavyweight World Title.





Subscribe to feed <---> Tweet