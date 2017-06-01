Kovalev : 'I will Kick His(Ward) Ass,I will Destroy Him'

On Wednesday at the Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard, California, former WBO, WBA and IBF Light Heavyweight Champion, Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev(30-1-1, 26 KOs) opened his training session to the media in advance of his upcoming showdown with Andre "S.O.G." Ward (31-0, 15 KOs).
Below are quotes from this event. Ward vs. Kovalev 2: "The Rematch" takes place Saturday, June 17 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. HBO Pay-Per-View will broadcast the fight beginning at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT.
Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev - Former WBO, WBA and IBF Light Heavyweight World Champion
"I don’t like this guy [Ward] and I want to punish him because he puts his nose really up right now. He knows that he lost."
"I don’t care if [Ward] shows respect to me or not. I know only one thing: I will kick his ass! I want to destroy him. I want to destroy this guy as a boxer, as a champion. For me he is not a champion, he’s a fake champion. He lives right now with this status; he’s a fake champion. He believes in his victory over me and right now he’s trying to get belief of people of this victory. It’s wrong, for me, it’s wrong."
"It’s not the first fight where I’m angry, I’m always angry when I am fighting, but last two fights were very disappointing for me. Right now, at this point, I am feeling good and I feel not any problem to get back my belts."
"I was ’over-trained’ for my first fight against Andre Ward. I did three workouts a day. I tried to do everything faster and stronger. Instead of running five miles, I did eight miles. I did more than I usually do all the time. I over-trained."
"My preparation right now is doing great, much better than last time because I took care of all the mistakes I did in my last two fights. In those two last fights, I was over-trained, for Chilemba and for Ward, and I fought similar, you saw already. But this training camp I am doing everything very good."
"Nothing changed with John David Jackson. We are doing same as usual. I just got over-trained last time with physical conditioning, but with boxing we’re doing the same, boxing, sparring, mitts. I do same as I did last fight [with John]; I don’t think I need to change something. I just to get back what gave me success. My two last fights were really not good and I delete these mistakes and I delete this [physical conditioning] coach from my training camps, he’s not a coach that helps me right now."
"I am happy what’s happening around me, I mean in training camp, my family, my life and my boxing. That I have no belts is for me new motivation to kick more ass because he does not deserve these belts. This is gift for him from the judges for Christmas and Christmas already finished and belts should be back with me."
How hard does Ward hit?
"One day in my hometown Chelyabinsk one day a girl, 25-years old, slapped me on my shoulder then Andre Ward punched me in the fight it was same. I didn’t feel any hard punches from him. I didn’t feel his uppercut and so I didn’t block his uppercut. I didn’t feel this punch but judges counted this punch. It is touches it is not punches. Punches is punches his was like a tap. Judges counted any tapping as punches."
Did you watch a tape of the fight?
"I tried but I saw only six rounds. I don’t have patience to watch it. For me it’s much easier to fight than to watch it."
"I think I should knock him out and I must to knock him out to get my belts back because anything can happen but I believe in judges. I think first fight they made mistakes but right now there will be other judges, not the same. I think they’re gonna be fair and honest to count our fight."
Why didn’t you finish him in the second round when you knocked him down?
"I thought that if knock down can happen [once], it can happen again. I tried not to rush. But I didn’t know that my energy will finish in the fifth round. In the fifth round, I lost the speed, I lost the energy and I was empty, 100% empty. My body fought because my heart doesn’t say stop. I’ll be like fighting until I die. Andre Ward got like four rounds of victory with empty Kovalev, we’ll see what happens on June 17. I think will be everything on my side."