Khattab Takes On The 'The Dane Slayer'



Abdul Khattab will face ‘The Dane Slayer’ Arman Torosyan on January 21 at the Struer Energi Park in Denmark. The hard-hitting Torosyan is a feared figure in the Danish fight scene having previously ended the careers of fan favourites Reda Zam Zam and Torben Keller.



In June 2013, he travelled to Aarhus to score a seventh-round technical knockout victory over Zam Zam, before returning to Denmark in September 2014, to cut short Keller’s career with a first-round knockout at TAP.1 in Copenhagen.



The German fighter says he is confident of claiming a third Danish scalp when he comes to Struer to meet Khattab in an eight-round middleweight contest.



‘’Denmark is like a home away from home for me,’’ said Torosyan. ‘’I’m always in an excellent mood when I’m fighting here and I will be just be focusing on how I’m going to celebrate my win as this has always worked in the past.



‘’I’ve actually met Khattab before when he was sparring in Berlin. He has a smooth style and some good fundamentals, but I already have a plan for how to beat him. It will be pedal to the metal from the first bell, and the first time I land clean, it’s going to be lights out for Khattab!’’



Khattab, who returns following a unanimous points victory over Bartlomiej Grafka at the Arena Nord in October, says he is eager to avenge his countrymen’s defeats and prove he is ready for the bigger challenges that lay ahead.



"I’m really looking forward to this fight,’’ says Khattab. ‘’I’m excited to show what I can do against a good opponent like Arman. He’s strong, he hits hard and he’s beaten two Danes before, so he is probably the toughest opponent I’ve had.



‘’I saw his fight with Torben Keller. He caught him with a good shot and he knocked him out, but that’s not going to happen to me. It will be the other way around. I’ll knock him out. I’ll punish him, that’s 100 percent certain. The fans don’t need to worry, Arman is not going to beat another Dane."



‘’This is a real make or break fight for Abdul,’’ said promoter Nisse Sauerland. ‘’Arman is a very dangerous fighter as we’ve seen from his last two visits to Denmark. He will be coming full of confidence and ready to cause another upset, but we believe Abdul is up to the challenge.’’



Khattab versus Torosyan is the latest addition to an action-packed Nordic Fight Night event on January 21, which also features the return of super middleweight star Patrick Nielsen, a WBC Youth World title clash between Dina Thorslund and Xenia Jorneac, rising star Mikkel Nielsen and local heavyweight Kim Thomsen.





